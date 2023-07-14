White House Planning to Name Retired General to Head New Pandemic Office: Report

The White House is planning to tap a longtime top military health official to lead its new pandemic preparedness office, sources told the Washington Post.
Maj. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, who retired from the military earlier this summer, is expected to head the White House’s Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, according to the newspaper.
The decision to name the retired general to the new post comes amid concerns that the U.S. is flagging efforts to prepare for the next international health crisis.
Friedrichs served as a joint staff surgeon at the Pentagon. He also helped coordinate the military’s pandemic response and worked with the White House on rolling out coronavirus vaccines.
Following his retirement, Friedrichs joined the National Security Council to work on biodefense and global health security, the Post noted.
David Kessler, former chief science officer for the coronavirus response for the Biden administration, characterized Friedrichs to the Post as "very smart, highly collaborative." He also called him a "true national resource."
The new preparedness office was created last year, but it has been hampered by staffing delays. Several public health experts earlier signaled that would not serve as director if asked by the White House, the Post reported.
The White House has not confirmed Freidrichs' appointment to the Post.
