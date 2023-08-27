White Gunman Who Killed Three Black People in Florida Was Involuntarily Institutionalized in 2017, Officials Say
The gunman wore a tactical vest and mask during the shooting, as well as carried an AR-style rifle and a Glock that was covered with Nazi swastikas
The white gunman who fatally shot three Black people at a Florida Dollar General store on Saturday was voluntarily institutionalized years ago, officials said.
The shooter, whose name has not yet been released by officials, killed two men and one woman in what was a “racially motivated attack,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said at a press conference.
He turned his gun on himself after officers confronted him at the store in Jacksonville, Florida. Waters identified him as a man in his early 20s who lived with his parents in Clay County.
Waters said he “acted completely alone” and wanted to target Black people, using a racial slur to describe them in manifestos he left for his parents.
He wore a tactical vest and mask during the shooting, carrying an AR-style rifle and a Glock that was covered with Nazi swastikas.
Waters said the gunman was involved in a 2016 domestic call in Clay County with no arrest. In 2017, he was committed under the Florida Baker Act, which allows family members to involuntarily detain and institutionalize loved ones for emergency mental health services.
The FBI is investigating the incident, along with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department.
"We have opened a federal civil rights investigation and we will pursue this incident as a hate crime," Sherri Onks, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Jacksonville Field Office, said in the press conference.
Waters and other Jacksonville officials condemned the incident.
“We stand united with each other,” Waters said. “There’s no place for hate in this community.”
