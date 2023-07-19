Whistleblowers Provide Little Wind for GOP Sails

A House hearing starring IRS whistleblowers — which Republicans had hoped would be a slam dunk in their election-season offensive against President Joe Biden, his family and top officials — dragged on for six hours but did little to advance the ball.

In fact, one IRS whistleblower told Republicans that their top law enforcement target, Attorney General Merrick Garland, did not lie to Congress as some House GOP members have alleged. (But that didn't stop House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from threatening again, separately, to impeach the the nation's top law enforcement official.)

Still, Republicans did what they could to portray the Biden administration's Justice Department as an out-of-control liberal tool to protect the Biden family while demonizing the Trumps. The few fireworks even featured pornographic images.

Here are some of the top takeaways from the IRS whistleblower hearing.

Anonymous whistleblower revealed

The identity of one previously anonymous IRS whistleblower was revealed to be Joe Ziegler, a special agent of the IRS who has been with the agency since 2010. Ziegler said he is a gay Democrat, but said that makes him no more credible than the other whistleblower, Special Supervisory Agent Gary Shapley, who has spoken publicly about his claims of misconduct in the federal tax investigation of Hunter Biden.

“I had recently heard an elected official say that I must be more credible, because I am a gay Democrat married to a man," Ziegler said. "I’m no more credible than this man sitting next to me due to my sexual orientation or my political beliefs.”

Ziegler similarly claimed that the federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden was mishandled by federal prosecutors, arguing if U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who oversaw the investigation, had "followed DOJ policy as he stated in his most recent letter, Hunter Biden should have been charged with a tax felony, and not only the tax misdemeanor charge.”

Republican presents scandalous and NSFW material

Controversy struck when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., decided to display multiple explicit photos of Hunter Biden with a number of women, alleging the president's son should have been prosecuted on federal human trafficking charges.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The censored photos, Green claimed, depicted Hunter Biden engaging in sexual acts with women she said were prostitutes.

"Hunter recorded multiple sex tapes with a prostitute he had paid for out of his law firm's bank account," read one of the signs that Greene held.

Democrats on the committee were outraged by the photos, with one lawmaker wondering aloud: “Should we be displaying this in the committee?" Another said the photos were “unbecoming” of the panel.

Garland did not lie to Congress, whistleblower says

Attorney General Garland has also been in the crosshairs of Republican committee probes. Garland has claimed to Congress that despite arguments by the whistleblowers to the contrary, the Department of Justice did not interfere in the investigation and Weiss had ultimate authority in the case.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Shapley made clear in his testimony that he had no evidence that Garland had lied to Congress.

“Let me be clear, although these facts contradict the Attorney General's testimony and raise serious questions for you to investigate, I have never claimed evidence that Attorney General Garland knowingly lied to Congress,” Shapley said.

However, McCarthy, R-Calif., said later in the day at a news conference that impeachment of the attorney general is not off the table.

“I would move to an impeachment inquiry if I found that the attorney general has not only lied to the Congress and Senate but to America,” he said.

Garland is scheduled to testify in September before the House Judiciary Committee as part of the routine congressional oversight process.

Feds withheld access to Hunter Biden laptop, whistleblowers say

Mentions of Hunter Biden’s infamous abandoned laptop even made headlines at the hearing.

Shapley told lawmakers that IRS investigators were blocked from having access to the full contents of Biden's laptop in their probe of the president's son. “We saw some, but not all," Shapley said of the material on the Hunter Biden laptop.

Shapley said it was the first time he had been blocked from accessing evidence in an investigation.

"There were investigative steps that were definitely obstructed by DOJ that I had never seen in my 13 years," the IRS agent said.

‘Who you gonna believe?’

Much of the questioning from both Republicans and Democrats treaded on familiar ground, with Republicans pushing the idea that the investigation into Hunter Biden was marred by misconduct. Democrats deflected, pointing to statements by both Garland and Weiss contradicting many of the whistleblowers’ arguments.

Democrats also argued the whistleblowing from the witnesses was a product of disagreement between the Hunter Biden investigators and the prosecutors who would be charged with litigating the case.

“A lot of your testimony has been about the problem of prosecutorial discretion, and the traditional tug of war between investigators… and prosecutors,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

But at the end of the day, the hearing unearthed no new stones, leaving the House Republican probe into the Hunter Biden investigation in a place of he-said, she-said. As Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, summed up the state of play: “Who you gonna believe?”