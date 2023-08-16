Where Will We Get the Minerals for All Those Electric Cars, Besides China? - The Messenger
Where Will We Get the Minerals for All Those Electric Cars, Besides China?

Western companies are in a competitive race to set up processing plants in Africa

Published |Updated
Al Lewis
The global scrum is underway to control the minerals needed for electric vehicles. Here’s a grinding mill installed at the Arcadia Lithium mine in Zimbabwe. China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt purchased the mine for $378 million in April 2022.Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

Western mining companies are scrambling to set up processing plants in Africa for the metals needed in electric car batteries, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

When it comes to key minerals such as lithium and cobalt, China dominates in both production and processing. Wary of supply-chains dependent on Beijing, Western companies are developing new sources. They're also anticipating a premium for materials sourced outside of China amid rising political tensions with the West.

Australian miner BHP Group has invested $100 million since 2022 in a nickel mine in Tanzania along with U.S.-based Lifezone Metals. The companies plan a processing plant that will deliver nickel to the U.S. and the global market in 2026.

Another company, Vision Blue Resources, based in London, has invested in a graphite mine in Madagascar and a nearby processing plant. It's also investing in a cobalt refinery in Zambia that it says will be the world’s third largest when it's completed near the end of next year.

“Our aim is to give Western auto manufacturers an alternative to China,” Johnny Velloza, the chief executive officer of Kobaloni Energy Holdings, which will run the Zambia plant, told the Journal.

But the race is on, with Chinese miners expanding in Africa as well, and they've been operating on the continent for longer and are willing to take on more risk.

In April 2022, an Australian miner, Prospect Resources, sold its 87% stake in its Arcadia hard-rock lithium mine in Zimbabwe to China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt for $378 million. 

Electrifying transportation is a key part of President Joe Biden's clean energy initiatives, and many fear the demand for batteries and the minerals they require will outstrip supply.

Electric car sales in the U.S. jumped 55% in 2022, and reached a market share of 8% of all cars sold, according to the International Energy Agency. And sales are expected to continue climbing after more than 2.3 million electric cars sold in the first quarter, up 25% from the same period last year.

