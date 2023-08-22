Where is Yohanes Kidane? Full Timeline As Family Scours San Francisco For Missing Netflix Engineer

A recent Ivy graduate who got a plum job working as a software engineer at Netflix has now been missing for eight days, and his family is searching all over San Francisco to find him.

Yohanes Kidane, 22, who graduated from Cornell University this spring, was last seen on August 14.

His loved ones have since raised more than $78,000 on GoFundMe to help search for him.

While San Jose police issued a missing persons alert, they said “The investigation has uncovered no evidence to suggest that a crime has occurred."

Here is the timeline of the moments before — and after — he vanished.

July

Yohanes moved to San Jose from Rochester, NY, and began his job at Netflix two weeks before he disappeared, his brother told Dateline. He was getting used to the new job and settling on West Coast.

August 12

Yohanes reported having a “strange encounter” with an Uber driver when hailing a ride from San Francisco back home to San Jose, according to the GoFundMe.

"The driver was insistent on taking him through Oakland, and Yohanes, suspicious of his intentions, was finally able to cancel his ride after crossing the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge,” the post said. "After this ordeal, he expressed his hesitancy in ridesharing alone.”

Austin Farmer, Yohanes’ former roommate, told Fox News that the Uber driver “insisted” that he take him to a “safer” location and dropped him off in downtown Oakland.

"And he just wouldn't let Yohanes go where he needed to go,” Farmer said. "So they took him to downtown Oakland. I guess he eventually got back to his apartment or wherever he lives, but that was pretty suspicious."

During the ride, Yohanes apparently texted a different friend that he “might be in trouble,” according to Fox News.

August 14

Yohanes was last spotted on Monday, Aug 14 leaving his apartment and getting into a rideshare at 7:15 p.m., according to the GoFundMe.

Uber confirmed to The Messenger that Yohanes used its services and said his trip to the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center in San Francisco was successful and without incident. It also said it has been in touch with the driver and police.

Yohanes’ sister had checked his location on her phone that evening and noticed he was at the Golden Gate Bridge around 8 p.m. but didn't think anything of it, his family told Dateline.

Yohanes Kidane had recently moved to the Bay Area to work for Netflix. San Jose Police Department

August 15

Yohanes’ sister grew worried the next day after noticing his location showed he was still at the Golden Gate Bridge on the morning of Tuesday, August 15, according to Dateline.

When the family noticed his phone’s location was moving that day, they called his phone. A stranger picked up, saying he found the phone, wallet, and Yohanes’ ID at the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center and was returning it. Nothing was stolen from Yohanes' belongings.

The family then asked police to conduct a wellness check at Yohanes' San Jose apartment, but he wasn’t there.

San Jose police told The Messenger that Yohanes was reported missing to the department that day around 2:45 p.m.

"The case will remain open until Mr. Kidane is located,” police said.

After reporting Yohanes missing, his family flew from New York to the Bay Area to help search for him.

Aug 22

As of Aug 22, there have been no major updates in the case.

Yohanes is still missing, and there have not been any reported sightings.

“We’re going to find him and we’re going to bring him home,” his brother Yosief Kidane told Dateline. “We’re not going to stop. We know our friends and family and the community is not going to stop.”

