What’s Keeping the AC Running in Heat-Ravaged Europe? The Same Sun That’s Scorching It

Europe is sweating out record-setting heat waves, but much of the continent's air conditioning keeps humming amid unprecedented electricity demand thanks to a major increase in solar power generation.

The European Union has seriously stepped up its solar game in the face of fast-rising energy costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The EU's solar capacity grew 24% in 2022, according to the World Economic Forum.

Solar and wind combined generated 22% of the EU's electricity last year, compared to 20% for gas, according to energy think tank Ember.

By contrast, the U.S. gets only 13.6% of its annual power generation from solar and wind, according to the Energy Information Administration.

And it's not just the EU. In 2022, the world’s rooftop solar capacity shot up by 49%, to 118 gigawatts. That means the equivalent of 36 million more homes were powered by solar by the end of 2022, according to SolarPower Europe. This year, the group expects an additional 159 gigwatts to come on line worldwide.

"The world has realized that fossil fuel crises are the crises that never really go away," said Aristotelis Chantavas, president of SolarPower Europe, in a statement. "In a year defined by energy and climate crisis, solar hope continues to shine through.”

Reuters reports that Spain added a record 4.5 gigawatts last year, resulting in record power generation during what has gone down as Earth's hottest recorded month, July.

"The very significant growth in solar basically compensates for the peaks that are caused by air conditioning," Kristian Ruby, secretary general of electricity industry group Eurelectric, said of Spain's solar expansion.

In Greece, wildfires damaged sections of that country's electricity grid, but higher solar output came to the rescue, according to power grid operator IPTO. During Greece's peak power demand on July 24, when temperatures soared to over 105 degrees Fahrenheit, solar provided 3.5 gigawatts of the total 10.35 gigawatt demand.

In cooler European nations such as Belgium, solar energy was on hand for more than 100% of the extra energy needed during midday spikes in demand in July, Reuters reported.

Climatologists warn this summer's heat is a just taste of what climate change has in store for the planet long-term.

Solar energy is well-suited to run air conditioners because they generate electricity at the same time consumers demand the most cooling - when the sun shines.