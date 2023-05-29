The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    What’s in the Deal to Raise the Debt Limit

    IRS and COVID funding are among items on the chopping block

    Published |Updated
    Lauren Morello
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday night officially unveiled their agreement to lift the debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default after weeks of negotiations. 

    Lawmakers will now race to pass the bill by June 5, when the Treasury Department has warned the government will be unable to pay its bills. The details of what's in and what's out of the legislation could make final passage a bit treacherous, as the conservative and progressive wings of both parties still have plenty to take issue with. 

    Sunrise, Pennsylvania Avenue, United States Capitol Building, Washington DC, America
    Sunrise, Pennsylvania Avenue, United States Capitol Building, Washington DC, America

    The bill would lift the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling through 2025. It would also freeze so-called discretionary spending on non-defense programs in 2024 and increase it by just 1 percent in 2025. 

    Read More

    Here’s what’s in the bill, which now must be approved by the House and Senate and signed by Biden before it can become law. 

    IRS modernization plan takes a hit

    The bill would claw back $20 billion of the $80 billion the agency received as part of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act – redirecting the cash to other non-defense programs in 2024 and 2025.. 

    The $80 billion was intended to be spooled out over a decade to help the agency modernize its systems, improve customer service and increase enforcement of tax laws. The IRS commissioner has said that extra cash would result in hundreds of billions of dollars in new revenue from improving the agency’s ability to go after wealthy tax cheats

    New work requirements for welfare

    The legislation would add stricter work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, through 2030. It would raise the age limit to 54 for an existing policy that requires able-bodied adults without dependents to work or attend training programs to obtain benefits for more than three months every three years. The current requirements apply to people ages 18-49. 

    The Biden administration had warned that changing the age limit could make it harder for people who qualify for the benefit to use it – as studies of previous changes to benefits have repeatedly shown. But the deal includes major new exceptions allowing adults who are homeless or are veterans to bypass the work requirements, which should leave the number of people eligible for SNAP largely unchanged. 

    The White House fought off Republican efforts to introduce work requirements for Medicaid, the healthcare program for low-income Americans. Biden’s team also successfully blocked changes to Temporary Aid to Needy Families that could have resulted in fewer low-income families with children receiving aid. 

    COVID cash clawed back

    The agreement would take back about $30 billion in unspent COVID relief money, with some exceptions. They include the administration’s $5 billion “Project Next Gen” effort to develop better COVID vaccines – such as intranasal vaccines – and treatments, which the White House fought to keep. 

    But according to a tweet from McCarthy, the clawbacks include money the FDA had been given to monitor vaccine efficacy and the vaccine supply chain.  

    The cuts, if they become law, would take effect as the FDA, vaccine regulators in other countries and vaccine makers are making decisions about how to reformulate COVID vaccines to better match the variants now circulating. An FDA advisory committee is set to meet in early June to make recommendations on the matter.

    Joe Manchin’s favorite pipeline gets a boost

    The bill would streamline the process for greenlighting new energy projects by altering provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act. 

    The 1970 law requires the federal government to analyze the environmental effect of major projects or government actions, and to seek public comment on them. It has long been targeted by Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, who scaled back the scope of the law – changes that the Biden administration later reversed. 

    The debt deal would simplify environmental reviews when multiple federal agencies are involved by designating a lead agency to oversee the review, and sets time limits on how long a review can take. 

    It also would expedite the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a multi-billion dollar natural gas pipeline backed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). The pipeline has been delayed by concerns about its environmental impact. The debt deal would bypass those roadblocks by declaring the pipeline’s completion as “required in the national interest.”

    Student loan pause would end 

    The bill would end the pause in student loan payments and interest accrual that Biden put in place during the COVID emergency. The policy would end 60 days after Biden signs the debt limit legislation. 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.