What’s in the Deal to Raise the Debt Limit

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday night officially unveiled their agreement to lift the debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default after weeks of negotiations.

Lawmakers will now race to pass the bill by June 5, when the Treasury Department has warned the government will be unable to pay its bills. The details of what's in and what's out of the legislation could make final passage a bit treacherous, as the conservative and progressive wings of both parties still have plenty to take issue with.

Sunrise, Pennsylvania Avenue, United States Capitol Building, Washington DC, America

The bill would lift the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling through 2025. It would also freeze so-called discretionary spending on non-defense programs in 2024 and increase it by just 1 percent in 2025.

Here’s what’s in the bill, which now must be approved by the House and Senate and signed by Biden before it can become law.

IRS modernization plan takes a hit

The bill would claw back $20 billion of the $80 billion the agency received as part of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act – redirecting the cash to other non-defense programs in 2024 and 2025..

The $80 billion was intended to be spooled out over a decade to help the agency modernize its systems, improve customer service and increase enforcement of tax laws. The IRS commissioner has said that extra cash would result in hundreds of billions of dollars in new revenue from improving the agency’s ability to go after wealthy tax cheats.

New work requirements for welfare

The legislation would add stricter work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, through 2030. It would raise the age limit to 54 for an existing policy that requires able-bodied adults without dependents to work or attend training programs to obtain benefits for more than three months every three years. The current requirements apply to people ages 18-49.

The Biden administration had warned that changing the age limit could make it harder for people who qualify for the benefit to use it – as studies of previous changes to benefits have repeatedly shown. But the deal includes major new exceptions allowing adults who are homeless or are veterans to bypass the work requirements, which should leave the number of people eligible for SNAP largely unchanged.

The White House fought off Republican efforts to introduce work requirements for Medicaid, the healthcare program for low-income Americans. Biden’s team also successfully blocked changes to Temporary Aid to Needy Families that could have resulted in fewer low-income families with children receiving aid.

COVID cash clawed back

The agreement would take back about $30 billion in unspent COVID relief money, with some exceptions. They include the administration’s $5 billion “Project Next Gen” effort to develop better COVID vaccines – such as intranasal vaccines – and treatments, which the White House fought to keep.

But according to a tweet from McCarthy, the clawbacks include money the FDA had been given to monitor vaccine efficacy and the vaccine supply chain.

The cuts, if they become law, would take effect as the FDA, vaccine regulators in other countries and vaccine makers are making decisions about how to reformulate COVID vaccines to better match the variants now circulating. An FDA advisory committee is set to meet in early June to make recommendations on the matter.

Joe Manchin’s favorite pipeline gets a boost

The bill would streamline the process for greenlighting new energy projects by altering provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act.

The 1970 law requires the federal government to analyze the environmental effect of major projects or government actions, and to seek public comment on them. It has long been targeted by Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, who scaled back the scope of the law – changes that the Biden administration later reversed.

The debt deal would simplify environmental reviews when multiple federal agencies are involved by designating a lead agency to oversee the review, and sets time limits on how long a review can take.

It also would expedite the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a multi-billion dollar natural gas pipeline backed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). The pipeline has been delayed by concerns about its environmental impact. The debt deal would bypass those roadblocks by declaring the pipeline’s completion as “required in the national interest.”

Student loan pause would end

The bill would end the pause in student loan payments and interest accrual that Biden put in place during the COVID emergency. The policy would end 60 days after Biden signs the debt limit legislation.