What’s ‘Balloon Boy’ Up to Now? 14 Years After Hoax, Falcon Heene Has a Heavy Metal Band in Florida

On the afternoon of Oct. 15, 2009, the nation watched in horror as television cameras followed a homemade weather balloon soaring across the Colorado sky.

Authorities said there was a 6-year-old boy inside the shiny silver craft, which traveled more than 50 miles before eventually landing in a field.

When authorities reached the ballon, the boy, Falcon Heene, was nowhere to be seen.

Falcon had never been in the balloon, after all. He'd been hiding in the attic of the family's Fort Collins home, where he had fallen asleep.

Authorities soon labeled the entire event a hoax. But Falcon's parents, Richard and Mayumi Heene, insisted that they truly believed that their son was inside the silver balloon as it floated away.

The homemade silver weather balloon that authorities thought held six-year-old Falcon Heene of Fort Collins, Colo., in 2009. CBS News

During an interview with CNN, anchor Wolf Blitzer asked Falcon why he had been hiding. Puzzled, the little boy turned to his parents.

"You guys said that, um, we did this for the show," he said — seemingly confirming that that it was a publicity stunt.

Falcon Heene was at the center of a hoax when his parents had authorities — and the national media —believing his was in a soaring weather balloon over Colorado in 2009. John Moore/Getty Images

Within a month, the Heenes were facing charges.

The Heenes eventually pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public servant. Richard was sentenced to 90 days in jail and ordered to pay $36,000 in restitution.

Mayumi was sentenced to 20 days in weekend jail.

Richard and Mayumi Heene both faced charges in connection the hoax and pleaded guilty. Matt McClain/Getty Images

As the notoriety blew over, the Heene family moved across the country to New York before eventually settling down in the small town of Archer, Florida. The Heenes started rehabbing houses with their sons' help.

Richard has said that the incident has cost him a lot of potential income.

“I’ve lost a lot of opportunities. I’ve had people contact me about things I’ve invented and [it] went south because they find out who I am,” he told Good Morning America in 2019.

“And the thing that gets me is the media never tells my side of the story.”

Falcon Heene (center) and his brothers Brad (left) and Ryo outside their Fort Collins, Colo., home in in a 2009 photo. John Moore/Getty Images

Now 20, Falcon — who became known as "Balloon Boy" — continues to maintain that the incident wasn't a hoax, although he admits that he remembers very little from that day, according to GMA.

Falcon and his two older brothers, Bradford and Ryo, have formed a heavy metal band called the Heene Boyz.

One of their earliest songs was called "Balloon Boy No Hoax."

The brothers also post comedy videos on their YouTube channel.

With long hair and a penchant for ripped jeans, Falcon said in 2019 he has moved on.

"It has no bearing on my daily life," he told Good Morning America. "I'm just living my life."