What We Know About Private Travis King – and How He Crossed into North Korea

The U.S. soldier who crossed the border into North Korea on Tuesday has been identified as Private Travis King, a veteran of only two years who is now in North Korean custody, according to U.S. officials and the United Nations.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters at the Pentagon that King had “willfully and without authorization” entered North Korean territory. Austin said the U.S. military is investigating the incident and reaching out to the soldier's family. "In terms of my concern, I'm absolutely foremost concerned about the welfare of a troop,” Austin said.

Military personnel walk at Camp Bonifas in Paju, at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea, May 31, 2023. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

The Defense Department released King’s service records late Tuesday. King is a cavalry scout who joined the U.S. Army in January 2021. At the time of his rotation in South Korea, he was assigned to 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment but administratively attached to 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment.

His military decorations are not uncommon for a young soldier. Since joining, King has received the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal and Overseas Service Ribbon.

What stands out is an item not in the record: Private King had been held in Korea on suspicion of a crime.

A journey to the DMZ

Two U.S. military officials told The Messenger that Private King had been held in military detention in South Korea for assaulting a local Korean national. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity and said King had been released into U.S. custody and was in the process of being escorted out of the country for disciplinary reasons.

Some 28,000 U.S. forces are stationed in South Korea. Under the status of forces agreement between the U.S. and South Korea, American service members charged with crimes in South Korea can be held in local correctional facilities.

The two U.S. military officials said King was escorted to an airport recently for a flight back to the U.S. The escorts either could not - or chose not to - accompany King after he cleared security. At some point, the Army private left the airport. He later joined a group touring what's known as the Joint Security Area (JSA) within the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates North and South Korea, presumably with the intent to cross to the North.

An individual who was taking part in the JSA tour Tuesday told CBS News that after visiting one of the buildings in the area, “this man gives out a loud ‘ha ha ha,’ and just runs in between some buildings”.

The witness added, “I thought it was a bad joke at first, but when he didn’t come back, I realized it wasn’t a joke, and then everybody reacted and things got crazy.”

Local press reports said that a foreign national crossed the border at 3:27 p.m. local time Tuesday – 2:27 a.m. ET.

“A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK),” the United Nations Command said in a tweeted statement, using the formal acronym for North Korea. “We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA [North Korean army] counterparts to resolve this incident.”

Now Private King, who not long ago was booked on a flight to the U.S., is in North Korea. And by multiple accounts he is there of his own volition.