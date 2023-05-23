What to Know About Suspect Who Crashed Into White House With Nazi Flag in Truck

A 19-year-old Missouri man is accused of intentionally smashing a U-Haul truck into barriers near the White House.

WUSA 9 Washington via CNN

Sai Varshith Kandula is from Chesterfield, a city of about 50,000 people near St. Louis.

The Secret Service detained Kandula shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

A search of the truck turned up a Nazi flag.

United States Park Police said he is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a president, vice president, or family, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

CBS News cited an unnamed source who said Kandula is a U.S. citizen. The report went on to say that after driving onto Lafayette Square, he allegedly made threatening statements aimed at President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kandula was interviewed by Secret Service investigators Monday night after his arrest, NBC News reported.

Kandula allegedly flew from St Louis, Missouri, to Dulles, then rented his car before the alleged attack, the Mirror reported.

He reportedly wanted to seize power, take over the government and kill the president, ABC News reported, citing three unnamed law enforcement sources.

A robot checked the truck for explosives. None was found.

Kandula is a January 2022 early graduate of Marquette High School, a Rockwood School District official confirmed to The Messenger. The district is St. Louis County's largest public school system.

No attorney was listed for Kandula in court records. According to the AP, multiple telephone numbers listed under his surname in public records were out of service, and relatives who could speak on his behalf Tuesday were not immediately available.

Officials confirmed President Biden was inside the White House at the time.

No injuries were reported.