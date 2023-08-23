What to Know About Mike Pence: Age, Religion, Net Worth and More Before First 2024 GOP Debate

Former Vice President Mike Pence will make his case to Republican voters on the debate stage Wednesday night, laying out why they should nominate him as the 2024 presidential candidate – and, likely, why he's markedly different than his former boss, Donald Trump.

Among the seven other candidates making their pitches from Milwaukee, Pence, who previously appeared twice on the party's national ticket with Trump, has become one of the race's most pointed critics of the former president.

"Our country is more important than one man. Our constitution is more important than any one man’s career," Pence said earlier this month, after Trump was indicted for a third time on charges he tried to overturn the 2020 election.

"On January 6th, former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will."

Still, Pence says he remains proud of what the Trump-Pence Administration accomplished during its four years in office, suggesting the one-time vice president will likely tout his close ties to the policies rolled out under Trump – who is now the frontrunner in the 2024 GOP primary – just not the man himself.

Pence is among the field's most staunch opponents of abortion, and largely supports Trump's immigration policies, save for the controversial family separation practice. He is also among Republicans who are in support of a federal ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Here are a few key things to know about Pence's background and biography:

How old is Mike Pence?

Born in Columbus, Indiana on June 7, 1959, Pence is currently 64 years old and would be 65 when he takes office, if elected president.

While Pence is not the oldest among the major declared candidates, he is one of the more senior presidential hopefuls, who vary in age from the 44-year-old Gov. Ron DeSantis, of Florida, to Trump, who is 77.

What Religion Does Mike Pence Practice?

Pence is a devout evangelical Christian.

Pence, who was raised Catholic, has said his time as a student at Hanover College sent him on a spiritual awakening of sorts, which prompted him to leave the Catholic church.

“I began to meet young men and women who talked about having a personal relationship with Jesus Christ,” Pence said in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network in 2010. “That had not been a part of my experience" as a Catholic.

Pence's faith informs many of his political positions and policies, including those involving abortion and LGBTQ issues.

"For me it all begins with faith," he said about his approach to work, family and life in the CBN interview. "It begins with what matters most and I try and put what I believe to be moral truth first, my philosophy of government second, and my politics third."

What Offices and Jobs Has Mike Pence Held?

Pence practiced law and led the Indiana Policy Review Foundation, a non-profit education organization centered on state and municipal issues, after obtaining his law degree from Indiana University.

He also began hosting a syndicated talk radio show, The Mike Pence Show, as well as a weekly television program in Indiana.

In 2000, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served six, two-year terms.

He left Washington D.C. in 2013 when he was elected the governor of Indiana but returned after he was elected vice president in 2016.

What is Mike Pence Doing Now?

After serving as vice president for one term, Pence took a position as distinguished visiting fellow for the Heritage Foundation, the conservative think tank that Pence has said "helped shape my conservative philosophy for decades and played a pivotal role advancing conservative policies throughout the Trump Administration."

As his fellowship ended in 2022, Pence published a memoir, "So Help Me God," which chronicles his time in Trump Administration and outlines how faith has shaped his career in politics.

Pence announced his presidential campaign in June.

Where Does Mike Pence Live?

After leaving Washington in early 2021, Pence and his wife, Karen, purchased a seven-bedroom, $1.9 million home in Carmel, Indiana, just north of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Star.

When he previously lived in his home state, Pence resided in the governor's mansion in Indianapolis.

How Much is Mike Pence Worth?

According to Forbes, Pence has a net worth of about $4 million – an amount that rose significantly after he finished his term as vice president.

Between early 2022 and June 2023, Pence reportedly brought in $3.4 million by giving 32 paid speeches, and another $1.4 million from advance payments for his book.

Pence "is wealthier (and more liquid) than he’s ever been," Forbes wrote last month.

The magazine reported Pence became a millionaire in 2019 through the state and federal pensions he receives. But his net worth jumped significantly when he left office and re-entered the private sector.

About a fourth of his wealth is based in real estate, while another 25% –or $1.1 million – comes from his public pensions and the remainder lies in "other investments," such as blue-chip stocks like Apple and Pfizer and shares in four mutual funds valued between $95,000 and $250,000, according to Forbes.