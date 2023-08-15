What Is ‘Zepotha’? Here’s the Story Behind the Viral Fake ’80s Horror Movie a TikToker Made Up

Viewers who love to lurk on TikTok may have noticed an influx of comments in the last week under videos telling others they look like a character from Zepotha.

“You look like Danny from Zepotha,” or, “Oh my God, they’re right. You are Greg from Zepotha.”

So, what is Zeoptha anyways?

According to hundreds of users online, it's a terrifying '80s-esque movie starring a slew of A-list actors, depending on who you ask. Some claim it was only released on VHS and banned for being too gory.

In reality, it’s a made-up movie: a 1987 horror movie to be exact, that started as a trend by a creator named Emily Jeffri.

It’s TikTok’s version of “Goncharov,” the fake Martin Scorsese movie Tumblr created out of thin air and collectively gaslit the internet into accepting the reality of, so much so that Scorsese himself ended up embracing the phony flick.

The Zepotha Timeline

On Aug. 12, TikTok creator Emily Jeffri (@jeffri) posted a video sharing an idea to convince the internet of a fake movie called Zepotha.

“Together we will witness new lore develop, main characters will emerge, etc. & we can convince thousands of people that this weirdly titled horror film exists,” Jeffri wrote in the video. She also suggested people leave comments under “thirst traps” telling people they remind them of a character from the fake movie.

Jeffri is an 18-year-old musician, and in her Zepotha introductory video, she offered up her new song as a potential main title theme for the hoax film. Her song, titled “DO YOU REMEMBER ME” has now been used in over 11,000 videos.

Jeffri offered the internet a spark of an idea, and it spread across TikTok like wildfire. In the three days since she posted the first Zepotha video (which amassed over 6 million views), creators on the site have been equally befuddled by comments comparing them to a litany of Zepotha characters and seemingly charmed.

https://www.tiktok.com/@noahglenncarter/video/7267266873350294826

Some created cosplays of Zepotha characters.

Others created dramatic reenactments of their so-called reactions watching the fake movie too young. According to the internet, Zepotha had a terrifying forest scene, a garden scene, and some sort of meat hook incident.

One creator even created a trailer for a “2024 Zepotha remake.”

Like many trends on TikTok, not everyone is a fan of the way Zepotha took over their algorithms, but there remain plenty of users committed to the elaborate prank.

The young musician even launched a Zepotha short film competition with a $500 cash prize.