Vladimir Putin Mutiny Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is Now in Africa — Here’s Why

A video purporting to show the head of the Wagner paramilitary group in Africa two months after his aborted rebellion against the Kremlin has raised fresh questions about Yevgeny Prigozhin, the future of his mercenary army, and what it might do next.

Prigozhin provided one answer in the video which surfaced Monday, saying his forces were “making Russia even greater on all continents! And Africa even more free.”

That second sentence, delivered by Prigozhin in a savannah-like setting that he claimed was somewhere in Africa, underlined the organization’s interest in the continent—a place where it was active long before President Vladimir Putin’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The Wagner Group has been deployed to several African nations since 2018, with thousands of troops in Mali, the Central African Republic, Libya and Sudan.

The new video surfaced just days after All Eyes on Wagner, an open-source research group, reported that a plane linked to Prigozhin had arrived in Mali’s capital, Bamako.

And it dovetailed with a report this week from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, which said Prigozhin “may be attempting to re-establish Wagner in Africa.” Citing Russian sources, the ISW said the mercenary leader’s push may be “necessary for Wagner’s survival” following its failed attempt to challenge the Kremlin military establishment in late June.

Putin, the ISW report suggested, appears to have aligned himself with the Russian military leadership - despite widespread criticism of its performance - leaving Wagner looking for another venue to regroup. Before the mutiny, Wagner was heavily involved in the months-long Russian campaign to capture the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut; now its focus appears to be on Africa.

“Wagner has struggled with significant personnel and financial issues from funding cuts following the June 24 rebellion,” the ISW said. “Wagner likely has thousands of personnel to dedicate to operations in Africa if Wagner is able to both secure a contract and deploy personnel from Russia and Belarus, actions that Prigozhin may see as Wagner’s final option to maintain its independence from the Russian (defense ministry).”

Wagner in Africa

All of which makes sense given the group’s existing operations on the continent—and helps explain why Prighozin appeared, just weeks after his failed mutiny, on the sidelines of a Russian summit with African nations in St. Petersburg in July.

He was seen meeting with a top official from the Central African Republic, where roughly a thousand Wagner mercenaries were reportedly deployed in 2018 to bolster the regime of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

Over the years, the paramilitaries have expanded their activities across the country, and moved beyond security roles; Wagner operatives now run a radio station and even a brewery, according to a recent New York Times account.

Much recent attention has been focused on Mali, where Wagner arrived in 2021, following an invitation by the country’s ruling military junta.

Mali sits in the Sahel—a troubled region of the continent that stretches from Africa’s Atlantic coast all the way to the Red Sea, and which in recent years has become the epicenter of global terrorism.

A variety of Islamist groups operate there—from branches of ISIS and al-Qaeda to smaller extremist groups that together accounted for 43 per cent of global terrorism-related deaths in 2022.

Wagner was brought in by Mali’s military overlords to counter these groups, and it remained there despite a poor track record: terrorism deaths in Mali shot up by 56 per cent last year, to almost a thousand.

Operation Niger?

In the new video message, Prigozhin seemed to be doubling down on the Sahel region. In particular, ISW said he appeared to be mounting a media campaign targeted at Mali’s neighbor, Niger, where a July coup unseated the country’s democratically elected President.

Here the calculus would go beyond raising Russian influence to a move against the West. Niger is a key Western partner in the Sahel region, hosting more than 1,000 U.S. troops, as well as between 1,000-1,500 troops from France, the country’s former colonial master.

While Wagner wasn't believed to have been involved in the coup itself, the ouster of Niger’s democratically elected leadership was met in parts of the capital by rallies at which people were seen holding up Russian flags.

The signals in the weeks since have been mixed: early August saw reports of Niger’s coup leaders reaching out to Wagner for help, but more recently they have back-pedaled, with their recently installed prime minister telling the New York Times last week that he had “seen no intention” on the part of the Nigerian military to partner with the Russian paramilitaries.

Prigozhin may have other ideas. The ISW said he was trying to “portray Nigeriens as begging for Wagner’s intervention in order to help Wagner secure a contract with Niger.”

His goal, according to the ISW? Not, as he claimed in that latest video and elsewhere, to liberate Africa - but to “save Wagner.”