What Is #rushtok and Why Is It All Over Your TikTok FYP? The Annual College Sorority Quest For Bids Is Here

Thanks to TikTok, people far and wide have heard of Bama Rush, despite perhaps not even attending the University of Alabama where it all takes place.

Aspiring sorority girls documenting their journeys as they rush the different Greek life organizations appear to take over TikTok every August as freshmen arrive on campus, hoping to find their new home.

But for non-Greek life members, the process can be a bit confusing. For many people, sorority life is not the typical content they consume on social media, but as hashtags like #bamarush continue to soar in views — sitting currently at more than 3.4 billion — it’s apparent that #rushtok is not going anywhere, especially with the start of the school year approaching.

What is #rushtok?

For the uninitiated, #rushtok depicts the journeys of sorority girls across the United States getting ready to meet with current sorority girls, learn about the different houses and ultimately decide which one they would like to be a part of.

Many of the girls posting about rushing attend the University of Alabama where rushing a sorority is a big part of the school culture, but other schools like Texas Tech and Arizona State can be seen posting about their journeys as well.

Most girls posting to #rushtok will start their series by posting about “Day 1,” known to many as Convocation. Her Campus explains that this first day is essentially an open house. An older sorority girl who has been temporarily disaffiliated to lead the freshmen will take groups of potential new members (PNMs) to visit each house and briefly talk to girls in the sorority.

The next stage of rushing is typically house tours, where PNMs will return back to their favorite houses and houses that want them for a more in-depth look at the sorority and its values before having the opportunity to talk to more current members. This stage is often known as Philanthropy Days. The next couple of stages are Sisterhood Days and Preference Day, with each visit becoming more selective but longer in duration.

Over the course of Philanthropy Days, Sisterhood Days, and Preference Day, PNMs learn more about the sorority, what it means to be a part of that sorority, and how being in a sorority has changed girls’ lives, according to the Alabama Panhellenic Association (APA). By the end of round four, all PNMs will have submitted their top three sororities they would like to join, and sororities submit all the girls they would like to place an offer to.

This all leads up to the final day of rush week: Bid Day. On Bid Day, the girls are given a letter containing which sorority has given them an offer — ideally one that they placed within their top three.

Even after participating in the week-long affair, it is possible for girls to not receive a bid and some girls will drop out during the process. According to AL.com, more than 190 women did not receive a bid at the University of Alabama in 2021.

When did #rushtok become so big?

Bama Rush initially rose to prominence on TikTok in 2021 after several girls began documenting their journeys. Specifically, their outfit of the day (OOTD) videos have garnered hundreds of thousands or even millions of views.

Girls like Shelby Rose, Isabelle Eacrett, and Makayla Culpepper were launched to stardom during this time, amassing tens of thousands of followers each after posting about their outfits and experiences participating in Alabama’s rush week.

Hashtags like #rushtok and #rushweek now boast millions of views as girls, sororities, and even some fraternities continue to share what Greek life is all about.

For many girls, rush week is a huge part of their lives so they want to share about it, and perhaps make it worth their while. As AL.com reported, registration, membership fees, and their outfits can cost some girls thousands of dollars.

Why is it all over my FYP?

As reported by AL.com, Alabama typically boasts one of the largest pledge classes in the country as between 2,500 to 3,000 girls will attempt to rush one of the universities’ 19 sororities. But millions of people across the country are not involved in Greek life, which leaves many TikTok users to wonder why their "for you page" has been taken over with the content.

Donna Rockwell, a clinical psychologist that specializes in celebrity mental health, explained that the exclusivity of rush week combined with the personality of these videos encourages people to interact with them because they feel included.

"(There's a) vicarious experience," Rockwell told USA TODAY. "Our neurology fires even though it's not happening right now. ... So we are also now becoming an influencer by watching that person becoming an influencer. We're firing neurologically as though we're her, so that feels awesome."

Because more people become invested in and interact with this type of content, it gets pushed out to more people due to TikTok’s algorithm. That idea of community and belonging is what brings in viewers.

Brad Hoos, CEO of influencer marketing agency The Outloud Group, previously told USA TODAY, "There is back and forth, and people then want to know more about the individual and they trust and understand them to really be part of that community."

The rise of #rushtok media

In addition to the individual accounts of girls posting about their rush experience, the Greek organizations themselves have increased their production of content for rush week as well. Not only are social media users more likely to see girls showing off their OOTDs, but they’re also more likely to see Greek organizations post TikTok dances or lip-sync to trending audios on the app.

For those invested in the journey or potential drama, fans may create their own videos sharing who they will be watching this “season” and where they think their favorites will end up.

But like any other community on TikTok, #rushtok is also prone to parodies or spin offs of their content. Men have been seen on the app impersonating girls recording the OOTDs, as well as mimicking the way they do their videos but in their own clothes instead of dress clothes like many girls wear during rush.

Memes about content related to rush week also surface during this time. Some users will post about the ironies of rush week, while others take a girl’s content and frame in a way to make others laugh.

Positive media surrounding rush week has also led to the inevitable negativity some share in regards to #rushtok. Some will post their own negative experiences with sororities or Greek life, often leading to a debate about how to view Bama Rush.

To celebrate or not to celebrate #rushtok

When #rushtok and #bamarush saw their initial rise to fame, many anti-Greek life advocates took to social media to protest, accusing the organizations of being racist and elitist. As a TikTok by Cosmopolitan magazine noted, the University of Alabama only desegregated its Greek life in 2013.

Many accuse the organizations of perpetuating sexism and rape culture as well. A study published in March 2023 in the journal Sociology of Education demonstrated that while women in Greek life may be less likely to be blamed for their assault nowadays as compared to the 1990s, many participants in the study accused their universities of not doing enough to prevent the abuse from happening in the first place.

When it comes to Bama Rush specifically, the girls who see more attention on social media also have conveyed how processing the fame while being a college student has impacted their mental health. Kylan Darnell, a sophomore at the University of Alabama who rose to fame during rush week 2022, explained that it was hard to process how her life changed overnight.

"(My mom) was handling it all for me because I was so stressed out," Darnell told USA TODAY.

But many insist that Greek life can offer a place of community and acceptance. To help promote and celebrate diversity, multicultural fraternities and sororities have begun popping up at universities across the country.

Almost all Greek life organizations place an emphasis on community service and philanthropy. As the University of Colorado-Boulder explained, many organizations “support a set of causes and have recurring events to help raise funds or bring awareness to the issue.” The organizations can end up raising hundreds or thousands of dollars to support nonprofits or local charities.

Despite the pros and cons of Greek life, it does not appear to be going anywhere. A 2021 poll by Gallup of 10,000 students found that almost half — 44% — participated in Greek life.