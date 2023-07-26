What Is Happening at Camp Lejeune? A Review of the Marine Base’s Prior Controversies and Tragedies

The Marine Corps base at Camp Lejeune once again made headlines after three men stationed there were mysteriously found dead in a car on Sunday.

While the cause of their deaths has been confirmed as carbon monoxide poisoning, many questions are still swirling around the case, particularly because it does not appear that poisoning was linked to any suicide attempts.

Camp Lejeune has long been infamous for its history of contaminated drinking water, which resulted in illness and death, among marines and their family members that were stationed at the North Carolina base.

The base has also been plagued by other controversies, including a 2007 murder and a violent conflict between white and Black service members, in 1969.

What is Camp Lejeune?

Camp Lejeune is a marine base located in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The base is used as a training ground for marines, as well as for some sailors.

The base, which was built in 1941, is more than 150,000 acres and has extensive beaches, used for training service members, according to the United States military.

What happened to the three marines who died?

Three marines, who were stationed at Camp Lejeune, were found dead inside a car on Sunday. The car was discovered at a convenience store in Hampstead, North Carolina, about an hour away from the marine base, according to local police.

After the initial discovery of the car on Sunday morning, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify the three men as Marine lance corporals Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19; Merax C. Dockery, 23; and Ivan R. Garcia, 23.

Authorities initially became aware of the men after one of their mothers called police to report that her son was missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman figured out that the police should go to the convenience store because she had been able to locate her son’s phone in the vicinity of the shop, according to USA Today.

On Wednesday, autopsies were performed on all three of the men found in the car. Their deaths appeared to be caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the North Carolina Office of Medical Examiner.

Sheriff Alan W. Cutler offered his condolences to the Marines’ families in a statement posted on Facebook.

“I am saddened by the timeless and tragic death of these three young men, who served our country honorably,” Cutler said.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time.”

It still remains unclear exactly what happened to cause the carbon monoxide poisoning, though at least one sheriff’s office official said that the deaths seemed “accidental,” according to the New York Times.

Why was Camp Lejeune already controversial?

Even prior to this incident, Camp Lejeune had been in the news for an array of controversies, over the years.

Perhaps most notably, between 1953 and 1987, the tap water at Camp Lejeune was contaminated with high concentrations of toxic chemicals.

The toxicants present in the water were linked to numerous adverse health effects, including cancer, birth defects and neurological problems, according to The Few, The Proud, The Forgotten — an advocacy group formed on behalf of the people exposed to the contaminants.

Last summer, President Joe Biden signed the Camp LeJeune Justice Act into law, in order to ensure that people exposed to the contaminated water could sue for damages linked to its negative health outcomes.

What other controversies are linked to Camp Lejeune?

Other controversies at the marine base include the so-called Camp Lejeune incident, in the 1960s, and the 2007 murder of Lance Corporal Maria Lauterbach.

The Camp Lejeune incident occurred on July 20, 1969 when ongoing tensions between Black and white service members came to a head. Throughout the night, there were minor tensions between service members, which eventually escalated into a riot that left one marine dead and 15 others injured.

The incident, along with similar conflicts, eventually prompted the military to reform how it handled race and racism, according to WUNC.

In 2007, the base once again made headlines when Lauterbach, who was eight months pregnant, disappeared and was later found dead. Before her death, she had filed a claim alleging that another marine sexually assaulted her, according to the military.

Much like the incident in the 1960s, Lauterbach’s story reverberated across the Marines, eventually prompting the military to change how it addressed sexual assault cases.