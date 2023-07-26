What Is Happening at Camp Lejeune? A Review of the Marine Base’s Prior Controversies and Tragedies - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

What Is Happening at Camp Lejeune? A Review of the Marine Base’s Prior Controversies and Tragedies

Most recently, three men stationed there were found dead in a car on Sunday

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A company of Marines, participate in a 10 kilometer training march on Feb. 22, 2013 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Marine Corps base at Camp Lejeune once again made headlines after three men stationed there were mysteriously found dead in a car on Sunday. 

While the cause of their deaths has been confirmed as carbon monoxide poisoning, many questions are still swirling around the case, particularly because it does not appear that poisoning was linked to any suicide attempts. 

Camp Lejeune has long been infamous for its history of contaminated drinking water, which resulted in illness and death, among marines and their family members that were stationed at the North Carolina base. 

The base has also been plagued by other controversies, including a 2007 murder and a violent conflict between white and Black service members, in 1969. 

Read More

What is Camp Lejeune?

Camp Lejeune is a marine base located in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The base is used as a training ground for marines, as well as for some sailors. 

The base, which was built in 1941, is more than 150,000 acres and has extensive beaches, used for training service members, according to the United States military. 

What happened to the three marines who died?

Three marines, who were stationed at Camp Lejeune, were found dead inside a car on Sunday. The car was discovered at a convenience store in Hampstead, North Carolina, about an hour away from the marine base, according to local police

After the initial discovery of the car on Sunday morning, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify the three men as Marine lance corporals Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19; Merax C. Dockery, 23; and Ivan R. Garcia, 23. 

Authorities initially became aware of the men after one of their mothers called police to report that her son was missing, according to the sheriff’s office. 

The woman figured out that the police should go to the convenience store because she had been able to locate her son’s phone in the vicinity of the shop, according to USA Today.  

On Wednesday, autopsies were performed on all three of the men found in the car. Their deaths appeared to be caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the North Carolina Office of Medical Examiner. 

Sheriff Alan W. Cutler offered his condolences to the Marines’ families in a statement posted on Facebook

“I am saddened by the timeless and tragic death of these three young men, who served our country honorably,” Cutler said. 

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time.”

It still remains unclear exactly what happened to cause the carbon monoxide poisoning, though at least one sheriff’s office official said that the deaths seemed “accidental,” according to the New York Times

Why was Camp Lejeune already controversial?

Even prior to this incident, Camp Lejeune had been in the news for an array of controversies, over the years. 

Perhaps most notably, between 1953 and 1987, the tap water at Camp Lejeune was contaminated with high concentrations of toxic chemicals. 

The toxicants present in the water were linked to numerous adverse health effects, including cancer, birth defects and neurological problems, according to The Few, The Proud, The Forgotten — an advocacy group formed on behalf of the people exposed to the contaminants.

Last summer, President Joe Biden signed the Camp LeJeune Justice Act into law, in order to ensure that people exposed to the contaminated water could sue for damages linked to its negative health outcomes. 

What other controversies are linked to Camp Lejeune?

Other controversies at the marine base include the so-called Camp Lejeune incident, in the 1960s, and the 2007 murder of Lance Corporal Maria Lauterbach. 

The Camp Lejeune incident occurred on July 20, 1969 when ongoing tensions between Black and white service members came to a head. Throughout the night, there were minor tensions between service members, which eventually escalated into a riot that left one marine dead and 15 others injured. 

The incident, along with similar conflicts, eventually prompted the military to reform how it handled race and racism, according to WUNC

In 2007, the base once again made headlines when Lauterbach, who was eight months pregnant, disappeared and was later found dead. Before her death, she had filed a claim alleging that another marine sexually assaulted her, according to the military

Much like the incident in the 1960s, Lauterbach’s story reverberated across the Marines, eventually prompting the military to change how it addressed sexual assault cases.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.