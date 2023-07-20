What Is Going On With the Jilted Lover Messages That Keep Appearing on the Coors Field Scoreboard?

As Colorado Rockies fans watched their 37-59 team lose to the Houston Astros at Coors Field Wednesday evening, some noticed a peculiar message suddenly flitter across the outfield scoreboard under the heading 'Game Notes.'



“Using a stethoscope to listen to the heart, cardiologists can detect narrow valves, valve leakage, and/or abnormal rhythm," the soliloquy read.



"Don’t bother asking him to check YOUR heart though, Becky. That crushed Titanic sub has more life inside of it than that collapsed troll cave you call a chest cavity.”



Fans speculated about the meaning of the bizarrely hostile message, and some said they'd wished they could hear Becky's side of the story.

Other fans noted that the scoreboard has previously displayed other peculiar, pseudo-philosophical notes, such as: "Asking for attention is exponentially less effective than earning it." One offered tips to help spectators live in the moment, including meditation, breathing, and doing physical activity.



Wednesday's game was not even the first time that Becky has been name-dropped. In one message, the unidentified narrator refers to her as an ex-girlfriend whose "insides are so frozen, at this point [she] should just changer [her] name to Elsa."



The Rockies allow fans to purchase scoreboard messages for $75, while groups of 20 or more people can receive one complimentary message for their game, according to the team's website. But it's unclear whether the communiques are coming from fans or are instead some kind of coded message written by a jilted lover who works at the stadium.



The Messenger has reached out to the Rockies' communications staff for more information about who posted the message — and why.

