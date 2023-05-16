NBA Draft Lottery 2023: What’s at Stake Tonight, Team Odds — and Where to Watch It

While the NBA playoffs are in full swing, the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery takes place Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET in Chicago.

Fourteen teams get a shot at this year’s top NBA Draft picks, highlighted by 19-year-old French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

The draft lottery will air on ESPN.

Three teams have the best odds of landing the No. 1 pick: the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs, with a 14% chance each.

In seven of the past eight years, teams with the best odds of winning have won the draft lottery.

And there’s almost no doubt about who they’ll draft: The winner will likely select Wembanyama at next month’s NBA Draft in a move that could alter the trajectory of a franchise.

The 7-foot-5 Wembanyama might be the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James in 2003, and he’d be the first Frenchman drafted No. 1.

He’s fast and smooth like a point guard, with stellar ball-handling skills, and an ability to hit the open teammate on the break. He can also shoot.

If history is a guide, there’s a good chance the team that lands the No. 1 pick tonight will win a championship in the next decade.

Other top prospects include Alabama’s Brandon Miller and the NBA G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson.

The NBA’s draft lottery started in 1985. It decides the top-four draft positions, which involves drawing numbered ping pong balls allocated to specific teams.

Brandon Miller of the Alabama Crimson Tide is a top prospect NBA teams that score in Tuesday night's NBA Draft lottery will vie for. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The lottery provides the three teams with the worst regular-season records a 14% probability of attaining the top spot, while all of them have a 52.1% chance of landing in the top four picks.

The team with the worst record (Detroit) can’t fall below fifth place in a worst-case scenario, and the second-worst team (Houston) can fall to the sixth spot at worst.

Here’s the probability for all 14 teams in the lottery:

Detroit Pistons: 17-65 record, 14%

Houston Rockets, 22-60, 14%

San Antonio Spurs, 22-60, 14%

Charlotte Hornets, 27-55, 12.5%

Portland Trail Blazers, 33-49, 10.5%

Orlando Magic, 34-48, 9%

Indiana Pacers, 35-47, 6.8%

Washington Wizards, 35-47, 6.7%

Utah Jazz, 37-45, 4.5%

Dallas Mavericks, 38-44, 3%

Chicago Bulls, 40-42, 1.8%

Toronto Raptors, 41-41, 1%

New Orleans Pelicans, 42-40, 0.5%

The 2023 NBA draft is slated for Thursday, June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.