    NBA Draft Lottery 2023: What’s at Stake Tonight, Team Odds — and Where to Watch It

    14 teams get a shot the top pick in this year's NBA Draft, highlighted by French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

    Published |Updated
    Matthew Gutierrez
    Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

    While the NBA playoffs are in full swing, the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery takes place Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET in Chicago.

    Fourteen teams get a shot at this year’s top NBA Draft picks, highlighted by 19-year-old French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

    The draft lottery will air on ESPN.

    Three teams have the best odds of landing the No. 1 pick: the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs, with a 14% chance each.

    In seven of the past eight years, teams with the best odds of winning have won the draft lottery.

    And there’s almost no doubt about who they’ll draft: The winner will likely select Wembanyama at next month’s NBA Draft in a move that could alter the trajectory of a franchise. 

    The 7-foot-5 Wembanyama might be the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James in 2003, and he’d be the first Frenchman drafted No. 1.

    He’s fast and smooth like a point guard, with stellar ball-handling skills, and an ability to hit the open teammate on the break. He can also shoot.

    If history is a guide, there’s a good chance the team that lands the No. 1 pick tonight will win a championship in the next decade.

    Other top prospects include Alabama’s Brandon Miller and the NBA G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson.

    The NBA’s draft lottery started in 1985. It decides the top-four draft positions, which involves drawing numbered ping pong balls allocated to specific teams.

    Brandon Miller of the Alabama Crimson Tide is a top prospect NBA teams that score in Tuesday night's NBA Draft lottery will vie for. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    The lottery provides the three teams with the worst regular-season records a 14% probability of attaining the top spot, while all of them have a 52.1% chance of landing in the top four picks. 

    The team with the worst record (Detroit) can’t fall below fifth place in a worst-case scenario, and the second-worst team (Houston) can fall to the sixth spot at worst.

    Here’s the probability for all 14 teams in the lottery:

    Detroit Pistons: 17-65 record, 14%

    Houston Rockets, 22-60, 14%

    San Antonio Spurs, 22-60, 14%

    Charlotte Hornets, 27-55, 12.5%

    Portland Trail Blazers, 33-49, 10.5%

    Orlando Magic, 34-48, 9%

    Indiana Pacers, 35-47, 6.8%

    Washington Wizards, 35-47, 6.7%

    Utah Jazz, 37-45, 4.5%

    Dallas Mavericks, 38-44, 3%

    Chicago Bulls, 40-42, 1.8%

    Toronto Raptors, 41-41, 1%

    New Orleans Pelicans, 42-40, 0.5%

    The 2023 NBA draft is slated for Thursday, June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. 

