What Happened When a Texas School District Switched to a Four-Day Week

It's been a year since Mineral Wells ISD switched to a four-day school week, and so far, a number of positive changes have followed.

The main reason Superintendent John Kuhn proposed a four-day school week, he told WFAA, was that the school district was hemorrhaging teachers who were leaving for other districts that promised three-day weekends.

"We had a real problem; we were losing teachers," he said.

Since then, the school district has been able to attract and retain top talent. The school district now has only a couple of teaching positions left to fill, as opposed to double-digit vacancies last year.

"It worked," Kuhn said. "We've seen improvements in our hiring, and not just filling the spots, but filling the spots with quality applicants."

The switch meant longer school days from Monday to Thursday, and three consecutive days off for both students and teachers.

Additionally, polls show high satisfaction rates all around. The district surveyed teachers, parents, and students to gauge their feelings about the new four-day school week. Nearly all teachers — a whopping 97% — reported satisfaction with the shift. About 94% of students reported the same, as did 86% of high school parents and 84% of elementary school parents.

Parents who rely on the school day to serve as a daycare option for their children while they're at work were not left in the lurch. Fridays have since become optional tutoring and childcare sessions, WFAA reported.

On the student side, test results at the high school also seem to be improving. Scores across the board rose by 9% in algebra and English, as well as by 8% in biology and 3% in U.S. history. Results for junior high and elementary school students are still pending.

“We feel like the quality of the teacher is the most impactful thing for a student’s education,” Kuhn said.