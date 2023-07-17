What Happened When a Texas School District Switched to a Four-Day Week - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

What Happened When a Texas School District Switched to a Four-Day Week

Students' test scores went up and teachers reported higher satisfaction rates

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Workbooks and pens sit on desks in an empty classroom.Ableimages/Getty Images

It's been a year since Mineral Wells ISD switched to a four-day school week, and so far, a number of positive changes have followed.

The main reason Superintendent John Kuhn proposed a four-day school week, he told WFAA, was that the school district was hemorrhaging teachers who were leaving for other districts that promised three-day weekends.

"We had a real problem; we were losing teachers," he said.

Since then, the school district has been able to attract and retain top talent. The school district now has only a couple of teaching positions left to fill, as opposed to double-digit vacancies last year.

Read More

"It worked," Kuhn said. "We've seen improvements in our hiring, and not just filling the spots, but filling the spots with quality applicants."

The switch meant longer school days from Monday to Thursday, and three consecutive days off for both students and teachers.

Additionally, polls show high satisfaction rates all around. The district surveyed teachers, parents, and students to gauge their feelings about the new four-day school week. Nearly all teachers — a whopping 97% — reported satisfaction with the shift. About 94% of students reported the same, as did 86% of high school parents and 84% of elementary school parents.

Parents who rely on the school day to serve as a daycare option for their children while they're at work were not left in the lurch. Fridays have since become optional tutoring and childcare sessions, WFAA reported.

On the student side, test results at the high school also seem to be improving. Scores across the board rose by 9% in algebra and English, as well as by 8% in biology and 3% in U.S. history. Results for junior high and elementary school students are still pending.

“We feel like the quality of the teacher is the most impactful thing for a student’s education,” Kuhn said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.