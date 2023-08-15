Whale Found Washed up Dead on Long Island Beach in New York
The deceased mammal was found on the sands of Atlantic Beach in Nassau County
For the third time in the last four days, a dead whale has washed ashore on a New York Metro area beach — this time, on Long Island.
On Monday, the deceased mammal was found on the sands of Atlantic Beach in Nassau County.
At this time, officials have yet to comment on what may have killed the whale. A necropsy was planned for Tuesday, according to a report from News 12 Long Island.
On Friday, a 30-foot humpback whale was found lifeless on the shores of Fire Island in Suffolk County, according to the New York Post.
The next day, another dead whale was located off the shores of Long Branch, New Jersey. The whale's carcass eventually washed up on the beach.
Officials at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection believe that the whale may have been struck by a boat.
Whales and dolphins are often victims of ship strikes. They can also be killed by ocean debris.
This year along in New York and New Jersey, dozens of dead dolphins and whales have been found on different beaches.
