Whale Found Washed up Dead on Long Island Beach in New York - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Whale Found Washed up Dead on Long Island Beach in New York

The deceased mammal was found on the sands of Atlantic Beach in Nassau County

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

For the third time in the last four days, a dead whale has washed ashore on a New York Metro area beach — this time, on Long Island.

On Monday, the deceased mammal was found on the sands of Atlantic Beach in Nassau County.

At this time, officials have yet to comment on what may have killed the whale. A necropsy was planned for Tuesday, according to a report from News 12 Long Island.

On Friday, a 30-foot humpback whale was found lifeless on the shores of Fire Island in Suffolk County, according to the New York Post.

The next day, another dead whale was located off the shores of Long Branch, New Jersey. The whale's carcass eventually washed up on the beach.

A male North Atlantic right whale, 20 years old and 43 feet long, washed up dead in Virginia Beach, Va. on Feb. 12, 2023.
A male North Atlantic right whale washed ashore in Virginia on Feb. 12, 2023Center for Biological Diversity

Officials at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection believe that the whale may have been struck by a boat.

Read More

Whales and dolphins are often victims of ship strikes. They can also be killed by ocean debris.

This year along in New York and New Jersey, dozens of dead dolphins and whales have been found on different beaches.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.