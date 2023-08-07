Western-Made Semiconductors Continue to Flow Into Russia, Powering Its Military Despite Sanctions: Report - The Messenger
Western-Made Semiconductors Continue to Flow Into Russia, Powering Its Military Despite Sanctions: Report

The total value of semiconductor technologies going into the country climbed to $2.5 billion, last year up from $1.8 billion in 2021

Published |Updated
Nikhil Kumar
Russian SU 25 SM ground attack aircraftSERGEY VENYAVSKY/AFP via Getty

Western-made microchips, critical to the Kremlin’s military arsenal as it continues to spread destruction across Ukraine, are still making it into Russia despite efforts to squeeze Moscow’s supply, a new report warned Monday.

An analysis of trade and other data tracking the supply of semiconductors and microchips used to power a range of modern weaponry from drones to armored vehicles showed that such components were continuing to arrive in Russia via third countries such as China, according to a report by CNBC.

In fact, Russia has upped its imports of such components, with the total value of semiconductor technologies going into the country climbing to $2.5 billion last year compared to $1.8 billion in 2021.

The trend was confirmed by analysis from an arm of the Kyiv School of Economics, whose researchers told CNBC that its scrutiny of 58 pieces of Russian military equipment recovered from the Ukrainian battlefield showed that the weapons contained more than 1,000 foreign parts — mostly Western semiconductor components.

The components are moving into Russia via trade routes across China, which has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia, as well as other countries, including NATO ally Turkey, which has supplied weapons to Ukraine while deepening its relationship with Moscow.

This is happening despite sanctions designed to do the exact opposite, with the US banning the export to Russia of semiconductors made with American equipment or with American intellectual property.

The latest revelations add to earlier evidence of critical technologies making their way into Russia despite the war.

Back in February this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on leaked Russian customs records showing that the country’s imports of chip technologies were already nearing their prewar monthly average by the end of 2022.

More than half, the paper reported, came from China.

