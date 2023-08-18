West Virginia University To Cut All Foreign Language Classes: ‘Interest in the Programs Is Very Low’

West Virginia University (WVU) is set to cut all its foreign language classes, citing a structural budget deficit of $45 million and attributing the decision to students' “very low” interest in the programs.

A spokesperson with WVU told The Messenger that the university has been long dealing with a $45 million structural budget shortfall, but said that it is "not a crisis" as it only makes up less than 3.5% of WVU's $1.3 billion budget.

In a statement issued last week, the university relayed a preliminary recommendation to “dissolve the Department of World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics and to discontinue the seven programs it offers and related instructional activity.”

The Department of World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics (WLLL) has historically provided students with options to major or minor in various foreign languages, including Spanish, Chinese, French, and Russian. According to the university, “Through the previous and current program review process, the data showed that student interest in the WLLL programs is very low and declining.”

The proposed discontinuation of foreign language courses is part of a broader transformation at WVU, the state's largest public university. The Washington Post noted that other potential reductions include cutting a master's degree program in creative writing and a doctoral program in mathematics.

"West Virginia University has no intention of eliminating student opportunities to learn a foreign language. Today’s students are open to different methods of instruction and learning, so we are exploring alternative, contemporary methods of teaching language for the small number of students seeking foreign language instruction at WVU," a WVU spokesperson told The Messenger.

Additionally, Gordon Gee, WVU's president who plans to step down in 2025, told The Washington Post that these proposed reductions are pivotal to free up resources for more sought-after programs such as forensics, engineering, and neuroscience.

He remarked, “We are going through an existential crisis in higher education.” He further noted that “the people of the state are telling us what they want,” and added, “And for once, we’re listening to them.”

While these reductions are still under discussion, there's already opposition from academic staff. However, as reported by the Post, a finalized set of cuts could be established as early as September 15. These reductions are anticipated to not disrupt the fall semester classes. Addressing the speed of this process, Gee stated, “We’re going to do it with speed. Our board will look at it, and then the threat will be behind us. We will have moved into an investment strategy again.”

In recognizing the demand for foreign language instruction, WVU stated that it is "exploring alternative methods of delivery such as a partnership with an online language app or online partnership with a fellow Big 12 university."

Paula M. Krebs, executive director of the Modern Language Association, has voiced concerns. In her letter to Gee, she emphasized, “I can tell you that no other state flagship university has forsaken language education for its students or made the kinds of cuts to the humanities that WVU is undertaking.”

Glenn Taylor, an English associate professor, also criticized the proposed cuts. He pointed out the wider implications, saying, “It’s an old, old playbook. They’re taking away arts and humanities.” He indicated that fields such as public health would also see limitations at WVU.

The proposed reductions have left many students disillusioned. Christian Adams, a sophomore keen on majoring in Chinese studies, shared his feelings with outlet, stating, “It’s come as a major shock and a major blow to the morale of many of my peers.”

If the preliminary recommendations are implemented, 32 out of WVU's 338 majors would cease to exist, leading to a 7% reduction of the Morgantown faculty according to the university.

Update 8/18/2023, 2:55 p.m. ET: this article has been updated to include comments from WVU's spokesperson.