West Virginia Parents Arrested After Starving Daughter Jumps from Window to Find Food

Authorities arrested two West Virginia parents accused of starving their children after their 8-year-old daughter jumped from what she said was a second-story window of the family's house to find food.

Ellio and Ryan Hardman, both 33, face charges of child neglect with risk of serious bodily injury or death, and conspiracy, WCHS-TV reported.

It was not immediately unclear if they entered a plea to the charges.

Citing the criminal complaint, WCHS reported that the barefoot girl entered a Family Dollar store the night of July 7, claiming she hadn’t eaten in a few days.

Ryan and Ellio Hardman face charges of child neglect with risk of serious bodily injury or death, and conspiracy. West Virginia Regional Jail

She reportedly also told workers her parents said they didn’t want her anymore.

Employees called 911.

When deputies arrived, the girl claimed she had jumped out of a second-floor window because she was forbidden from leaving her room.

When deputies arrived at the girl’s Calhoun County home, the Hardmans reportedly said they were unaware that their daughter had left.

During a search of the home deputies allegedly recovered drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

The girl and three other children were removed from the home and placed in the care of Child Protective Services, WCHS reported.

The girl was also treated for injuries apparently sustained from the jump from her window.

Jail records indicate the Hardmans are being held on $100,000 bond.