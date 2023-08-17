West African Troops Ready to Roll in Niger if Diplomacy Falters: Official

The West African ECOWAS block will restore democracy to Niger by force if diplomatic efforts stumble, a senior regional official said Thursday, raising the stakes in a bitter standoff with military coup leaders.

"Let no one be in doubt that if everything else fails, the valiant forces of West Africa...are ready to answer to the call of duty," Abdel-Fatau Musah, the ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, said at the opening of a two-day meeting of regional military chiefs in Accra, Ghana.

"By all means available, constitutional order will be restored in the country."

Military officers in Niger have defied calls by the U.N., ECOWAS, and the European Union to free deposed Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum. Last week the regional block authorized a “standby force” to restore Bazoum to power, while coup leaders have threatened to kill the president if there’s an armed intervention.

Niamey, Niger’s capital, has hosted numerous demonstrations supporting the coup.

"I'm not afraid because I know our armed forces are well prepared to deal with any eventuality," radio technician Omar Yaye told Reuters when asked about military intervention.

Members of the Armed Forces of Senegal talk on the sidelines of the ECOWAS Head of States and Government extraordinary session in Abuja, on August 10, 2023. KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

He said ECOWAS was a pawn of the U.S. and France, Niger’s former colonial ruler.

“If push comes to shove, we are going into Niger with our own contingents, own equipment and our own resources to make sure we restore constitutional order,” Musah said.



“If other democracy-loving partners want to support us they are welcome."

Military coup leaders have ordered French troops out of the country, where they were part of an international contingent fighting Islamist militants in the sub-Saharan Sahel region. Niger hosts 1,100 U.S. troops and a drone base.



On Wednesday, France’s Le Monde newspaper, citing diplomatic sources, reported that the African Union’s peace and security council had voted to oppose military action, but the A.U. hasn’t confirmed or denied that report.

The A.U. is "probably waiting to hear what ECOWAS' decision is going to be" once the meeting of military leaders ends on Friday, Andrew Tchie, senior researcher at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs, told France 24.

"Democracy is what we stand for and it’s what we encourage," Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, said at the meeting.