Wesleyan Ends Legacy Admissions Following Supreme Court Affirmative-Action Ruling

Wesleyan University will end the practice of legacy admissions, weeks after the Supreme Court's decision to ban race-based affirmative action in higher education, the New York Times reported.



The prestigious Connecticut liberal arts school is among a handful of America's elite universities to say it will no longer make acceptance decisions based on whether the applicant is the child of an alumnus. Carnegie Mellon, MIT, Amherst, and Johns Hopkins had previously ditched the practice, per the Times.



Opponents of legacy admissions say the practice favors wealthy white students over those from lower-income and minority backgrounds.



A 2019 study of Harvard's admissions process found that 43 percent of white students admitted to the school were athletes, legacy students, related to faculty members, or on a list of families who had donated to the university.



Almost 70% of all legacy applicants were white, according to the study, which was published in the National Bureau of Economic Research and was cited in the recent landmark Supreme Court case.

Schools with legacy admissions policies argue that it creates an intergenerational community and leads to more donations, which can be used for financial aid.



According to a Pew Research poll conducted last year, a vast majority of respondents said they didn't think legacy should be a factor in college admissions.

Several politicians have voiced their opposition to the practice, including President Joe Biden, Republican Representative Tim Scott from South Carolina, and Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York.



Previously at Wesleyan, legacy status could be used as a tiebreaker or to narrow down a group of applicants. Under the new policy, it cannot.

Michael S. Roth, Wesleyan’s president, told the Times that legacy status did play a "negligible role” in admissions but it was becoming a distraction and “a sign of unfairness to the outside world.”

Roth added that he would like to focus on building diversity going forward, including greater recruitment efforts in rural areas and among veterans.

“I’m wagering, I guess, that Wesleyan alumni will be proud of that, and they want it to be a place that doesn’t give unearned privileges to applicants,” Roth said.



