‘We’re Back Together’: Man Whose Snoring Caused Divorce Creates Solution, Reconciles with Wife (Exclusive)

Entrepreneur Alex Neist seems to have an ideal life. He lives in Minnesota with his partner, Julie, and their two children, while also running a successful business.

The product he sells, however, might sound a bit alarming. It’s called Hostage Tape — and it's black adhesive tape that is specifically designed to stop people from breathing through their mouths.

Despite the name, Neist, 43, is in the business of helping people. Mouth taping is actually an increasingly popular health trend for athletes as well as others who just want to get better rest.

In recent years, TikTok influencers, among others, have begun promoting the practice of taping over their mouths when they sleep, in effort to force themselves to breathe through their noses.

The benefits of mouth taping are still largely anecdotal, according to the Sleep Foundation, but for many devotees there is a noticeable improvement in their quality of life. They report that they are less fatigued, better able to concentrate and some — including Neist — say it stops them from snoring.

While this may seem like a minor benefit, a snoring solution has been a key to the Neists' happy life.

The journey that led him to developing Hostage Tape began in 2006, when he was the quarterback for an arena football team.

A teammate's girlfriend brought Julie to a game, where they met for the first time. She wasn't much of a football fan but they soon fell in love. Their son was born in 2009, and a daughter followed a few years later.

In 2011, they couple were married. But Neist had a severe snoring problem, which quickly became a strain on their relationship.

“I thought, like most men, ‘I’m snoring – it’s not that big of a deal,’ ” he says.

It certainly was for Julie, who had trouble sleeping at night due to her husband's snoring. Eventually, it became a catalyst for a host of other relationship problems.

“My snoring was so bad that it forced her into the other bedroom," Neist explains. "Our intimacy just disappeared and the resentment grew."

After years of fighting, Alex and Julie got divorced in December 2019. During the proceedings, Neist says, they were on such bad terms that they stopped communicating except through their lawyers.

After the breakup of his marriage, Neist began searching for ways to improve his life. As an athlete, he had always been aware of his body and its needs. But he realized that he’s been neglecting one crucial area of his health: sleep.

In particular, Neist began to understand the importance of proper breathing while sleeping — the reason he had been snoring in the first place was because he had been breathing through his mouth.

When Neist realized that he needed to make a change, for his health and his family, he began exploring options online to address his snoring, but this only caused more frustration.

For example, a mouth guard he bought on Amazon left him injured when he used it. Other online solutions didn’t seem to be working.

That's when he discovered mouth taping, which was literally an overnight success for Neist.

“I woke up the next day and I couldn't believe how amazing I felt. I felt like a teenager, I had so much energy,” he says. “And then the light bulb really went off for me because I'm an entrepreneur.”

The decision to market his product as Hostage Tape initially came from the way he explained the mouth tape to his children.

“If my kids were at the house, I’d say, 'Hey, I'm gonna warn you. I'm gonna put tape on my mouth,' " he says. "'And it's gonna look like I'm being held hostage. So don't freak out.' "

Aside from looking like hostage, Neist says his snoring problem was a hostage situation of its own.

"People feel held hostage by their poor sleep," he explains. "Wives are feeling held hostage by their partners, and they don't know what to do."

Though his sleep problem was improving, Neist's marriage was still over. Until one day, he went to drop his children off at his ex-wife’s house.

"I don't know what happened in the universe," he says of the moment they began to rekindle their relationship. "She came up to the car and we started to talk. Then she invited me in the house and then it started from there."

The couple began spending the night together again — but this time, their evenings didn't end with a fight. If Neist began to snore, Julie would simply say, "Honey, put your tape on," he recalls.

Today the Neists are living together again with their children, who are now 10 and 13. And their dad gives the credit to a simple piece of tape.

“Snoring ripped my family apart. And it led to divorce,” he says. "And because of mouth tape, now we're back together."