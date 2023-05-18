Wendy’s to Test Underground Robots to Deliver Orders to Cars

Wendy’s is set to test underground delivery robots in an industry-first bid to make fast food even faster.

The restaurant chain is partnering with the company Pipedream on the pilot program, according to a Wednesday news release.

"We know that serving orders quickly and accurately leads to increased customer satisfaction," said Deepak Ajmani, Wendy’s U.S. chief operations officer.

Hungry customers can pull their cars up to “Instant Pickup” portals in the parking lot, then send their orders to the kitchen without setting foot outside. When the grub is ready, robots will travel underground, delivering directly to the parking spot portals.

Wendy’s and Pipedream hailed the pilot as the first of its kind in the industry.

Garrett McCurrach, Pipedream’s CEO said the "technology allows Wendy's restaurant team members to focus on what matters: serving delicious, high-quality food and connecting with customers in this digital-first world."

The pilot will kick off at an unspecified Wendy’s location later this year.