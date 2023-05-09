Wendy’s Rolls Out AI Chatbot at Drive-Thru Locations This Summer

Wendy's, the popular Ohio-based fast-food chain, is set to revolutionize its drive-thru experience with the introduction of an AI chatbot developed in collaboration with Google reported WSJ.
The fast-food chatbot uses natural-language software designed to understand the diverse ways customers order menu items. With the official rollout planned for June at a company-owned restaurant in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy's joins a growing list of companies leveraging generative AI for growth.
Wendy's CEO Todd Penegor believes that the chatbot will streamline the ordering process and reduce wait times, thereby preventing customers from being deterred by long drive-thru lines. The partnership between Wendy's and Google has been ongoing since 2001, with the companies working together on data analytics, machine learning, and cloud tools.
“It will be very conversational,” Wendy’s CEO told The Wall Street Journal. “You won’t know you’re talking to anybody but an employee.”
During recent test runs in Columbus, the AI chatbot has performed as well as, if not better than, the best customer service representatives, according to Wendy's Chief Information Officer Kevin Vasconi. With drive-thru orders accounting for 80% of Wendy's sales post-pandemic, the company plans to increase customer throughput by reducing ordering times.
