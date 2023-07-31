Wendy’s Manager Created Fake Employee to Steal Money From Company: Police

The manager of a Wendy's in Pennsylvania is accused of clocking in and out as a fake employee so she could pocket nearly $20,000 to pay for childcare, and is now on the run.

An audit found the fast food location had paid a "William Bright" for 22 consecutive bi-weekly pay periods, but staff at the store in Lancaster couldn't recall ever working with him.

Police started investigating a report of fraud at the Lancaster store and spoke to the now-former general manager Linda Johnson.

Linda Nicole Johnson is accused of creating a fake Wendy's employee to claim their salary Manheim Township Police

The 35-year-old, from Monroe, Louisiana, admitted on a video call to manually creating "Bright's" 128 shifts and submitting them for payment.

Police said the cash was paid into a Cashapp account and was used by Johnson to pay for childcare.

The restaurant's insurer paid out almost $16,000 for the incident.

An arrest warrant has been issued but Johnson remains a wanted person as of July 31, with her whereabouts unknown.

