Wendy’s Manager Created Fake Employee to Steal Money From Company: Police - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Wendy’s Manager Created Fake Employee to Steal Money From Company: Police

Linda Johnson was clocking the "ghost" employee in and out to claim for hours which were never worked

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The manager of a Wendy's in Pennsylvania is accused of clocking in and out as a fake employee so she could pocket nearly $20,000 to pay for childcare, and is now on the run.

An audit found the fast food location had paid a "William Bright" for 22 consecutive bi-weekly pay periods, but staff at the store in Lancaster couldn't recall ever working with him.

Police started investigating a report of fraud at the Lancaster store and spoke to the now-former general manager Linda Johnson.

Linda Nicole Johnson
Linda Nicole Johnson is accused of creating a fake Wendy's employee to claim their salaryManheim Township Police
Read More

The 35-year-old, from Monroe, Louisiana, admitted on a video call to manually creating "Bright's" 128 shifts and submitting them for payment.

Police said the cash was paid into a Cashapp account and was used by Johnson to pay for childcare.

The restaurant's insurer paid out almost $16,000 for the incident.

An arrest warrant has been issued but Johnson remains a wanted person as of July 31, with her whereabouts unknown.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.