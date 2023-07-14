Welsh Woman Waits Five Years for Dentist Appointment as Britain’s Government-Run Health Service Struggles to Keep Up

Dozens of people across Wales have been struggling to book dentist appointments with Britain’s struggling National Health Service (NHS), which has led some individuals like 22-year-old Georgia Wellings to go without dental care for five years.
A 2022 BBC investigation found that out of half of all local authorities in Wales, every single dentistry practice was unable to take new patients. This year, BBC News reports that patients say they have been forced to drive more than five hours to see a dentist or were denied an appointment despite having broken teeth.
Wellings began to look for a dentist five years ago when she moved to Cardiff. But five years later, she still has not found any availability. She had been forced to drive 200 miles to her previous town, Exeter, to visit her old dentist, but now that location has stopped taking NHS patients as well.
"I'm making a conscious effort to look after my teeth a lot more in the event that I can't afford private dentists fees and emergency dental fees," Wellings told the BBC.
"I'm anxious about my health and about money as everyone is at the moment, so to not have an NHS dentist accessible is quite worrying at times, especially now that my only option is to go private."
- Woman Who Has Never Been to Wales Can’t Explain Waking Up with Welsh Accent: ‘It’s Crazy’
- Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Costs UK Government Over $200 Million
- World in Photos: 14-hour waits for a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
- A Cure for Health Care: More Choices for People, Less Control for Government
- England Braces For Longest-Ever Doctors Strike in History of Country’s Health System
Paying for private dental services would cost Wellings "three times the cost" as the public care she has been receiving.
Wellings’ struggles have been shared by dozens of others. Despite having what she described as "awful" teeth, 56-year-old Sarah Dickinson failed to get on the NHS waiting list after she and her husband moved to the Welsh port town of Caernarfon.
Dickinson said her broken teeth hurt her mouth, cutting into her tongue and catching on her lip. "One of them is where the crown's fallen off, and I've actually just got the metal stud where the crown was," Dickinson told the BBC. "But unless your face is actually swollen you can't get an emergency appointment."
When she had to drive an hour to get a tooth pulled, Dickinson said she was "told off for not seeing the dentist more often." But Dickinson and her husband cannot afford to get private care after Dickinson was forced to retire early due to poor health.
The Welsh government said that "nearly 174,000 patients who have historically not been able to get a dental appointment received one last year.”
It also said the government has increased funding for dentistry, though the NHS has remained understaffed and overburdened as it tries to dig itself out from a Covid-era backlog.
And not just when it comes to dentistry. According to a recent Wall Street Journal investigation, there were more than 70,000 Brits who have been waiting four years or longer for non-emergency trauma and orthopedic care. More than seven million people -- about 12% of the UK population -- are currently in the queue for some kind of non-emergency treatment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews