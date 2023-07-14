Welsh Woman Waits Five Years for Dentist Appointment as Britain’s Government-Run Health Service Struggles to Keep Up

Dozens of people across Wales have been struggling to book dentist appointments with Britain’s struggling National Health Service (NHS), which has led some individuals like 22-year-old Georgia Wellings to go without dental care for five years.

A 2022 BBC investigation found that out of half of all local authorities in Wales, every single dentistry practice was unable to take new patients. This year, BBC News reports that patients say they have been forced to drive more than five hours to see a dentist or were denied an appointment despite having broken teeth.

Wellings began to look for a dentist five years ago when she moved to Cardiff. But five years later, she still has not found any availability. She had been forced to drive 200 miles to her previous town, Exeter, to visit her old dentist, but now that location has stopped taking NHS patients as well.

"I'm making a conscious effort to look after my teeth a lot more in the event that I can't afford private dentists fees and emergency dental fees," Wellings told the BBC.



"I'm anxious about my health and about money as everyone is at the moment, so to not have an NHS dentist accessible is quite worrying at times, especially now that my only option is to go private."

Paying for private dental services would cost Wellings "three times the cost" as the public care she has been receiving.

Wellings’ struggles have been shared by dozens of others. Despite having what she described as "awful" teeth, 56-year-old Sarah Dickinson failed to get on the NHS waiting list after she and her husband moved to the Welsh port town of Caernarfon.

Dickinson said her broken teeth hurt her mouth, cutting into her tongue and catching on her lip. "One of them is where the crown's fallen off, and I've actually just got the metal stud where the crown was," Dickinson told the BBC. "But unless your face is actually swollen you can't get an emergency appointment."

When she had to drive an hour to get a tooth pulled, Dickinson said she was "told off for not seeing the dentist more often." But Dickinson and her husband cannot afford to get private care after Dickinson was forced to retire early due to poor health.



The Welsh government said that "nearly 174,000 patients who have historically not been able to get a dental appointment received one last year.”



It also said the government has increased funding for dentistry, though the NHS has remained understaffed and overburdened as it tries to dig itself out from a Covid-era backlog.



And not just when it comes to dentistry. According to a recent Wall Street Journal investigation, there were more than 70,000 Brits who have been waiting four years or longer for non-emergency trauma and orthopedic care. More than seven million people -- about 12% of the UK population -- are currently in the queue for some kind of non-emergency treatment.

