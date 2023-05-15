Readers demand impartial and objective news, and The Messenger is on a mission to deliver exactly that. People are exhausted with extreme politics and platforms that inflame the divisions in our country by slanting stories towards an audience’s bias. Our talented journalists are committed to demystifying the onslaught of misinformation and delivering impartial and objective news.



Today, we launch a news site that we hope you truly enjoy. But, this is only day one, and every day we will challenge ourselves to be even better. Over the coming months, The Messenger will launch new verticals across Entertainment, Business, Technology, Sports, Health and Wellness, Purpose, Travel, Food, and Style with stories that seek to inform and entertain.



Our hope is that The Messenger earns your trust and is welcomed into every home for many years to come.



Enjoy,



Dan Wakeford

Editor-in-Chief