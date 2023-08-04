‘Weird Phenomenon’ Destroying Florida Coral Reefs as Water Temperatures Soar

Scientists monitoring Florida's coral reefs say "heat pulses" in already hot waters are killing off more of the delicate ecosystem, which is now leading to the loss of marine life -- such as stone crabs and lobster -- that's vital to the state's economy.

The NOAA Coral Reef Watch says reefs were already under heat stress, but waters from a coral-free area close by are adding to the problem, the Miami Herald reported.

The shallow waters there are getting hotter, faster, and are extra salty as a result. That dense salty water is then pushed by currents out towards the coral reefs.

“We end up getting these pulses of very hot salty water that’s moving across the bottom of the reefs,” NOAA coral watch director Derek Manzello told the Herald. “This is extremely stressful for the corals because they’re basically getting bathed in these really, really hot waters.”

An abnormally hot year

Bleached coral at Cheeca Rocks, an inshore reef within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Manzello said in a Q&A on the NOAA's site that corals will start to suffer bleaching if they sit in temperatures that are just 2-3 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the monthly average for an extended period of time.

"A bleached coral is essentially starving to death because it has lost its main source of nutrition — the algae that live symbiotically within its tissues," he added.

NOAA data shows surface temperatures began rising earlier in 2023 and climbed faster than before, with coral coming under stress earlier and for longer.

The black line for 2023 shows a sharp rise in sea surface temperatures NOAA

Speaking with the Herald, Manzello said that temperatures on the ocean floor are around two degrees higher than at the surface, meaning more stress on the coral.

"Corals can recover from bleaching if the heat stress subsides, but the corals that are able to recover frequently have impaired growth and reproduction, and are susceptible to disease for two to four years after recovery," Manzello added.

The last large-scale bleaching events were in 2014 and 2015, but they were not seen until August, putting this year's event ahead of previous records.

Left: An orthomosaic map from August 2022 of Cheeca Rocks, an inshore reef within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Right: An orthomosaic map post-bleaching from July 24, 2023 of Cheeca Rocks. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Scientists at the Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory said one particular reef at Cheeca Rocks, which recovered from those events, is now completely bleached as a result of the current heatwave.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Ian Enochs, lead of AOML’s coral program said. “The corals at our primary climate monitoring reef site, Cheeca Rocks, are completely bleached.

“No single coral is untouched. It’s shocking.”

A wider impact on Florida's economy

Manzello said that unless significant cooling comes from tropical storms or hurricanes, the area is looking at three consecutive months of heat stress, compared to four to six weeks in a typical warm summer.

That makes recovery increasingly unlikely.

According to the NOAA, 70% of Florida’s coral reef tract is in a net erosion, meaning a deterioration in the overall area habitable for coral.

"Many species that rely on coral reef habitat are vital to Florida’s economy, such as various fishes, spiny lobster, and stone crabs," Manzello said. "We are already losing vital habitat in the Florida Keys that so many organisms depend on for their survival."

Hope on the horizon

There are efforts underway already to try and recover lost coral.

The Mission Iconic Reefs is working urgently to grow coral for transplant into affected areas as soon as possible, as well as to make sure those areas are able to maintain conditions necessary for survival.

Manzello said it is a race against time for managers and scientists against a rapidly warming ocean.