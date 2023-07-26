‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s Wife Spots Dangerous Crack in Bluff Overlooking Pacific Coast Highway

A social media posting by the wife of "Weird Al" Yankovic and other passersby prompted Santa Monica officials to remove the top portion of a bluff hovering over the Pacific Coast Highway after a crack created a safety hazard.

The fracture, which was likely caused by the rains that soaked Southern California earlier this year, could cause the crumbling bluffs to collapse and crash onto the scenic PCH.

The fissure was spotted by Suzanne Yankovic, who posted about it on her Instagram account.

"I noticed this crack from the bluffs, seems precarious fyi," she wrote earlier this month, linking to a video of the bluff.

Yankovic, a marketing executive at 20th Century Fox, along with her friend, celebrity hairstylist Sean James, contacted the Los Angeles County supervisor's office but found out that the bluffs are in Santa Monica's jurisdiction.

A portion of the bluffs overlooking the PCH in Santa Monica. KTLA

James told the Los Angeles Times he is glad the city is responding.

“I love seeing things in action. When I saw the crack, it was obvious that something was going to inevitably happen," he told the newspaper.

"This monolith was looming over PCH and I love that road. I drive through almost every day. But it’s also a dangerous road. If something is to roll down the hill, well, you really have nowhere to go," he said.

Work began Tuesday evening to lop off the top of the bluff and cart away the soil, causing several lanes of the highway to be closed.