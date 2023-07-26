‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s Wife Spots Dangerous Crack in Bluff Overlooking Pacific Coast Highway
Santa Monica began removing part of the bluff after Suzanne Yankovic alerted officials about the safety hazard
A social media posting by the wife of "Weird Al" Yankovic and other passersby prompted Santa Monica officials to remove the top portion of a bluff hovering over the Pacific Coast Highway after a crack created a safety hazard.
The fracture, which was likely caused by the rains that soaked Southern California earlier this year, could cause the crumbling bluffs to collapse and crash onto the scenic PCH.
The fissure was spotted by Suzanne Yankovic, who posted about it on her Instagram account.
"I noticed this crack from the bluffs, seems precarious fyi," she wrote earlier this month, linking to a video of the bluff.
- Highways Crack From Excessive Heat in Minnesota
- Man and Woman Found Shot Dead at Scenic Overlook in California
- Tourists Spot Rare Group of Killer Whales Off San Francisco Coast
- Great White Sharks Spotted Off Coast of Famous California Nude Beach
- Deer and Killer Whale Spotted Swimming Side by Side off Washington Coast
Yankovic, a marketing executive at 20th Century Fox, along with her friend, celebrity hairstylist Sean James, contacted the Los Angeles County supervisor's office but found out that the bluffs are in Santa Monica's jurisdiction.
James told the Los Angeles Times he is glad the city is responding.
“I love seeing things in action. When I saw the crack, it was obvious that something was going to inevitably happen," he told the newspaper.
"This monolith was looming over PCH and I love that road. I drive through almost every day. But it’s also a dangerous road. If something is to roll down the hill, well, you really have nowhere to go," he said.
Work began Tuesday evening to lop off the top of the bluff and cart away the soil, causing several lanes of the highway to be closed.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews