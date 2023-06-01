The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Weight Loss Surgery Is Getting More Popular with Teens: Study

    The rate of metabolic and bariatric surgeries among teens rose by nearly 19% in 2021

    Nick Gallagher
    An increasing number of teenagers in the U.S. are receiving weight loss surgery, according to an analysis published this week in JAMA Pediatrics. The trend suggests doctors may be heeding calls by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for severely obese teens to have better access to surgery.

    The analysis, which looked at 1.3 million teens and adults, showed that there were nearly 19% more metabolic and bariatric surgeries among teens in 2021 compared with 2020. The rate has been increasing steadily since 2016.

    The study's authors wrote that teens have historically had fewer opportunities to receive surgery for weight loss: Insurance companies are typically less likely to cover them and doctors may prioritize other options like medicine or lifestyle changes.

    But according to a 2019 policy guide, the AAP has determined that although exercise and food changes can help mildly obese teens with weight loss, those interventions aren't effective for minors with more severe forms of obesity.

    Metabolic surgery can reduce a patient's risk of premature death by as much as 50%, and it protects against type-2 diabetes, hypertension, and some cancers, according to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS).

    There are several approved forms of metabolic surgery, per the ASMBS. They often involve reducing the size of the stomach or creating a pouch that limits food intake or restricts calorie absorption.

    Obesity affects nearly 15 million children across the U.S. and increases the risk of high blood pressure, asthma, and joint problems, among other health issues, according to the CDC. The obesity rate among children has more than tripled since the 1970s, the CDC says.

