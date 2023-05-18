Weather Anchor Alleges Network Fired Her Because Of Her Curly Hair

After just four months as the weekend meteorologist for WATE in Knoxville, Tabitha Bartoe was let go from the job. Now she alleges it was her style — including her naturally curly hair — that violated the station's policy, leading to her dismissal.

Bartoe took to Twitter on Sunday to address WATE's viewers in the wake of her May 9 termination.

The WATE gig was her first job out of college.

"Many of you have been asking me numerous questions and I feel you deserved to have an honest answer about where I've been," she wrote on Twitter. "I wanted to thank you for being here for me and supporting me for months as I began my career in the news world."

She broke "the sad news" that her "time at WATE has come to a close." She thanked "the Storm Team, the digital producers, the rest of the on air talent, and everyone in the control room" for keeping her spirits up.

Bartoe wrote that she never faced any criticism from WATE's viewers. Instead, it was management that had negative things to say about her.

"One thing I will say, is that I hope that in the future, we all learn to appreciate and accept people for who they are," she wrote. "For their appearance, for their STYLE. Everyone is beautiful and professional in their own ways. No matter if you have CURLY HAIR, or you're NOT a size 2, but a size 12."

She continued: "You matter and people's comments should not let you down, or it should not play as a large circumstance in your job. If you have natural curls, embrace them and be proud of your natural hair. It is professional."

Bartoe told the Knoxville News Sentinel she was subjected to two separate makeover attempts with two stylists. Both times, she claims station management asked the stylists to soften her curls.

"It wasn't necessarily a problem in the beginning because I was just assuming that they were just trying to help me and trying to build my professional image," Bartoe told the paper. "I was willing to take advantage of it, but I think it was right away when they asked me if I was willing to ever get my hair relaxed. Or, 'If you straighten your hair, the curl will fall out over time; that's what we're looking for.'"

Bartoe had no say in the matter, she said. "That's just not what I was looking for. ... I'd like to have my natural hair."

She also claims the station tried changing her wardrobe.

She told the News Sentinel that at the time of her firing, she was told, "Your style isn't aligning with the company and the company policy, so your time is done here."

WATE did not respond to requests for comment.