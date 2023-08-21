Wealthy Dentist Who Killed Wife While on Safari Sentenced to Life in Prison

The dentist and big-game hunter convicted of shooting his wife to death during a hunting trip to Zambia was sentenced to life in prison and slapped with over $15 million in penalties Monday in a Denver court.

Larry Rudolph was found guilty of murder and mail fraud in connection with the death of his wife of 34 years, Bianca Rudolph, according to the Associated Press.

The multi-million dollar penalty is comprised of fines and property forfeiture, the outlet reported.

During the trial, prosecutors said Rudolph, 68, shot Bianca, 57, in the heart with a shotgun on the last day of their 2016 luxury vacation in Southern Africa.

Rudolph claimed his wife accidentally shot herself while packing up her gun into its case, but prosecutors argued the African safari killing was premeditated — motivated by money and his mistress, per the AP.

"You shot my sister in her heart at point blank range," the victim’s brother, Vincent Finizio, told Rudolph, in court, according to the Denver Gazette. “None of us want to see you ever again...or breathe the same air."

Rudolph — a wealthy, Pittsburgh-based dentist, received a $4.8 million life insurance payout for his wife’s death.

He was arrested five years after her murder following an FBI investigation.

During his trial, Rudolph maintained his innocence, despite the prosecution's arguments that he planned her killing by taking her to a secluded place, 80 miles away from the nearest police station.

They also alleged he rushed to cremate her remains and intimidated officials from investigating her death, according to the AP.

“The murder was the culmination of a lifetime spent seeking domination and control over others through wealth and power,” prosecutors said in court documents, the outlet reported.

“I did not kill my wife. I could not murder my wife. I would not murder my wife,” Rudolph previously said when he took the stand, according to CNN.

In June, his girlfriend, Lori Milliron, was sentenced to 17 years in prison after she was found guilty of being an accessory after the fact to murder, obstruction of justice and two counts of perjury based on her testimony before a grand jury, according to the Department of Justice, the outlet reported.

“Lori Milliron encouraged Lawrence Rudolph to kill his wife for her. She told him to divorce Bianca Rudolph. When he said he couldn’t afford to do that, Milliron responded by helping Rudolph procure propofol — a lethal anesthetic drug that could be used as a poison — before he took the trip where he did what she had wanted: get rid of Bianca,” prosecutors alleged, per CNN.

Although the crime occurred overseas, Milliron and Rudolph were tried in a federal court in Denver, where a majority of the insurance companies are based.

His lawyers plan to appeal the conviction.