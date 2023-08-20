‘We Just Want J’Asiah.’ Family of Missing Two-Year-Old Vows to Search High and Low After Dad Charged With False Kidnapping Story - The Messenger
‘We Just Want J’Asiah.’ Family of Missing Two-Year-Old Vows to Search High and Low After Dad Charged With False Kidnapping Story

There have still been no signs of the toddler as police finish draining a lake near where the boy was reported missing

Carley Welch
As the frantic search for missing 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell enters its 4th day, the boy’s grandmother is pleading for her grandson’s return while investigators drained a lake near where his father, who is now in police custody, claimed J'Asiah was kidnapped at gunpoint.

“All we need is J’asiah. We don’t want nothing else. We don’t want nothing more. We just want J’Asiah,” Leriesa Mitchell told reporters at a press conference Saturday following the disappearance of her grandson. 

J’Asiah’s father, Artavious North, told law enforcement his son was kidnapped at gunpoint in DeKalb County, Georgia Wednesday night. DeKalb County police discovered North’s story was untrue after finding inconsistencies in his story and charged him with making a false statement.

J’asiah’s whereabouts are still unknown. 

"We are working through inconsistencies in the reporting of the alleged kidnapping. The investigation is fluid and evolving. We are working with federal state and local law enforcement partners to follow up on all available leads,” a DCPD statement read.

2-year-old J'Asiah Mitchell went missing on Wednesday night.
2-year-old J'Asiah Mitchell went missing on Wednesday night.Fox 5

North is being held without bond, according to Fox News

DCPD said it turned the investigation over to the East Point Police Department but did not say why. 

As Leriesa pleaded with the public for help finding her grandson, authorities drained a lake in East Point near where J’Asiah went missing. News crews flooded the area and Leriesa told the public she would continue to search for her grandson. “I know he’s still alive. I know he’s still alive," she said. 

“My daughter wants to look for her son, so that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to look wherever she wants to look, wherever she wants to go. Whatever idea she comes up with and thinks she might need to go check it out, we’re right behind her,” Lereisa said. 

North originally told police his son was kidnapped by an apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County while the two were stopped at a stop sign Wednesday.

Leresia told reporters her family found out North would often bring J’Asaih to the apartment complex and people saw her grandson playing with other kids in the neighborhood. 

As of Sunday morning, the pond near the apartment complex was nearly empty. There have still been no signs of the toddler. 

