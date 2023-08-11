1,000 Missing After Deadly Maui Wildfire: Families Describe Desperate Searches for Loved Ones
A retired mailman who hid behind the Lahaina seawall for hours, a woman whose father refused to evacuate with her, a 97-year-old who hasn't been heard from
As the number of dead climbed to at least 55 in the aftermath of a fire that leveled the town of Lahaina, the mayor says as many as 1,000 people might be missing.
But Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said it's impossible to estimate how many actually are. "Honestly, we don't know," he said.
The wildfires were about 80% contained, county officials said on Thursday.
Many of those unaccounted for might be OK but simply have no way to contact their loved ones due to power outages and lack of phone service.
- Hawaii Wildfires: Desperate Families Seek Help as up to 1,000 Remain Missing in Maui
- Oprah Winfrey Hands Out Supplies in Maui, Where She Owns Property, After Deadly Wildfires
- Kesha Thanks Fans for ‘Support and Love’ After Dr. Luke Settlement
- Pictured: Missing Toddler and Baby Swept Away in Deadly Pa. Floods as Search Continues
- Hawaii Emergency Sirens Did Not Warn Residents of Deadly Maui Wildfires Before Flames Engulfed Town
- Biden Responds to Deadly, Devastating Maui Fire: ‘Jill and I Send Our Deepest Condolences’
A Family Assistance Center has been opened at Kahului Community Center for family members who are looking for information about loved ones unaccounted for on Maui.
The Maui Emergency Management Agency will pass out forms to help locate unaccounted-for family members.
Liza Tobias, who went to the Kahului center looking for her father, evacuated but her dad refused and she hasn’t heard from him since.
“Maybe my dad is at Maui Prep, or maybe there is some other person or maybe there is some other person from the neighborhood that I recognize and be, like, ‘Did you find him? Did you see him anywhere?’,” she said to a local news station.
Chelsey Vierra's great-grandmother, Louise Abihai, was living at the Hale Mahaolu senior living facility that burned, and the family doesn't know if she got out.
“She doesn’t have a phone. She’s 97 years old,” Vierra said Thursday. “She can walk. She is strong.”
Relatives are monitoring shelter lists and calling the hospital. “We got to find our loved one, but there’s no communication here,” said Vierra, who fled the flames. “We don’t know who to ask about where she went.”
As the search for survivors continues, more stories of desperate escapes are coming to light.
Thomas Leonard, a 70-year-old retired mailman from Lahaina, didn’t know about the fire until he smelled smoke. Power and cell phone service had both gone out earlier that day, leaving the town with no real-time information about the danger.
He tried to leave in his Jeep, but had to abandon the vehicle and run to the shore when cars nearby began exploding. He hid behind a seawall for hours, the wind blowing hot ash and cinders over him.
Firefighters eventually arrived, and escorted Leonard and other survivors through the flames to safety.
Marlon Vasquez, a 31-year-old cook from Guatemala who came to the U.S. in January 2022, said that when he heard fire alarms, it was already too late to flee in his car.
“I opened the door, and the fire was almost on top of us," he said from an evacuation center at a gymnasium. “We ran and ran. We ran almost the whole night and into the next day, because the fire didn’t stop."
Vasquez and his brother Eduardo escaped via roads that were clogged with vehicles full of people. The smoke was so toxic that he vomited. He said he's not sure his roommates and neighbors made it to safety.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews