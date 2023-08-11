1,000 Missing After Deadly Maui Wildfire: Families Describe Desperate Searches for Loved Ones

As the number of dead climbed to at least 55 in the aftermath of a fire that leveled the town of Lahaina, the mayor says as many as 1,000 people might be missing.

But Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said it's impossible to estimate how many actually are. "Honestly, we don't know," he said.

The wildfires were about 80% contained, county officials said on Thursday.

Many of those unaccounted for might be OK but simply have no way to contact their loved ones due to power outages and lack of phone service.

A Family Assistance Center has been opened at Kahului Community Center for family members who are looking for information about loved ones unaccounted for on Maui.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency will pass out forms to help locate unaccounted-for family members.

Liza Tobias, who went to the Kahului center looking for her father, evacuated but her dad refused and she hasn’t heard from him since.

“Maybe my dad is at Maui Prep, or maybe there is some other person or maybe there is some other person from the neighborhood that I recognize and be, like, ‘Did you find him? Did you see him anywhere?’,” she said to a local news station.

Chelsey Vierra's great-grandmother, Louise Abihai, was living at the Hale Mahaolu senior living facility that burned, and the family doesn't know if she got out.

“She doesn’t have a phone. She’s 97 years old,” Vierra said Thursday. “She can walk. She is strong.”

Relatives are monitoring shelter lists and calling the hospital. “We got to find our loved one, but there’s no communication here,” said Vierra, who fled the flames. “We don’t know who to ask about where she went.”

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings on the waterfront burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

As the search for survivors continues, more stories of desperate escapes are coming to light.

Thomas Leonard, a 70-year-old retired mailman from Lahaina, didn’t know about the fire until he smelled smoke. Power and cell phone service had both gone out earlier that day, leaving the town with no real-time information about the danger.

He tried to leave in his Jeep, but had to abandon the vehicle and run to the shore when cars nearby began exploding. He hid behind a seawall for hours, the wind blowing hot ash and cinders over him.

Firefighters eventually arrived, and escorted Leonard and other survivors through the flames to safety.

Marlon Vasquez, a 31-year-old cook from Guatemala who came to the U.S. in January 2022, said that when he heard fire alarms, it was already too late to flee in his car.

“I opened the door, and the fire was almost on top of us," he said from an evacuation center at a gymnasium. “We ran and ran. We ran almost the whole night and into the next day, because the fire didn’t stop."

Vasquez and his brother Eduardo escaped via roads that were clogged with vehicles full of people. The smoke was so toxic that he vomited. He said he's not sure his roommates and neighbors made it to safety.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.