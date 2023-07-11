‘We Don’t Have Any Place to Go’: The Residents Who Rode Out a Historic Flood in Vermont’s Capital

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Keith and Dolores Hotaling hunkered down in their second-floor apartment on Main Street and relied on dry humor as buckets of rain submerged streets in the capital of the Green Mountain State.

“It was raining like the dickens last night and my wife said, ‘We should build an ark,'" Keith Hotaling, 61, told The Messenger on Tuesday.

But the couple, who moved to Montpelier in 2018 and hadn't seen the city flood before, never thought of trying to flee the epic storm that dumped two months' worth of rain in just two days.

“We don’t have any place to go anyway," Keith Hotaling said.

Anthony Milo, who lives with his family in a third-floor apartment across the street, told The Messenger they turned down an offer to evacuate with the help of first responders.

“It’s been an experience, but we never even lost power,” said Milo, 36.

His Mazda 3 sedan, parked outside, told a different story.

At one point, Milo said, it was so deep underwater that only the radio antenna was visible.

“We put our good car up at the Econolodge,” he said.

"This one is trashed."

Although the water that surged from the swollen Winooski River began receding Tuesday afternoon, fire alarms triggered by the flooding were still screeching.

A kayaker was also spotted paddling across a still-flooded area.

The Winooski, which flows through the city of about 8,100, surged to the highest level since 1927—cresting more than six feet above flood stage.

Local merchants began using shovels and brooms to muck out their businesses, including a gelato shop, a pizzeria and an antiques store.

The slippery mud smelled strongly of petroleum and raw sewage.

Earlier in the day, Montpelier Mayor Jack McCullough, told The Messenger that water filled with "flotsam and debris" had "gotten into most of the buildings on Main Street and State Street."

"We are expecting that when the business owners are able to get in, they will see damage to their buildings and considerable loss of property," he said.

And although McCullough said that "a good number" of fast-water rescues were accomplished by the city's first responders and others, state Sen. Anne Watson told The Messenger that the residents who stayed behind rose to the occasion.

"There has been a lot of checking-in with each other," said Watson, a former Montpelier mayor whose street was flooded at either end.

"A lot of folks who know people in the low-lying areas have been making sure everybody is OK and a lot are offering their homes if they live in higher-up elevations."