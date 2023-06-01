‘We Are Not Safe’: Deadly Missile Attack Highlights Ukraine’s Air Defense Challenge

Ukraine’s air defenses have won widespread praise - inside and outside the war zone - for their ability to shoot incoming missiles and drones out of the sky. They have probably saved hundreds of lives. But those running the operation warn against overconfidence.

“I do not support the narrative that Kyiv is absolutely protected from air raids,” Ukrainian Air Force Spokesperson Yuriy Ignat told The Messenger in a recent interview. “This is a false opinion. We are not safe.”

Ignat’s point was grimly illustrated early Thursday when a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital killed three people, including a nine-year-old girl and her mother.

The pace of airstrikes on Ukraine has been relentless; Russia fired more than 400 drones and 160 missiles at the country over the last month, according to Ukrainian officials. Kyiv suffered 20 nights of aerial attacks.

No end in sight

At the end of last year, some Ukrainian officials predicted that Russia was depleting its stockpile of missiles and had only enough left for another handful of barrages. There were reports that Moscow was having difficulty sourcing components for some of its more advanced weapons systems due to international sanctions. That has clearly not been the case.

A recent Hudson Institute report attributed Russia’s ability to maintain its stockpiles to a number of factors, including the steady supply of hundreds of cheap Iranian drones, and a few adaptations like putting glide kits on “dumb” bombs and adapting air defense and anti-ship missiles for land use.

“Unfortunately, Russia will not run out of missiles,” Ignat, the Ukrainian air defense official said, though he did say that the Russians appear to be limiting their use of long-range Kalibr cruise missiles.

The silver lining for Ukraine over recent weeks has been that its air defense cover – a mix of pre-war Soviet legacy systems and newly supplied western ones - has more than kept pace. At the beginning of the war, for instance, Ukraine managed to intercept only around 10 percent of incoming Russian cruise missiles; now the rate may be higher than 90 percent. Newly delivered American-made Patriot systems have had success in shooting down Russia’s ballistic missiles, including its much-vaunted “hypersonic” Kinzhals.

In Kyiv, where the air defense cover is strongest, missiles and drones almost never hit their targets. Again, this doesn’t mean the city is necessarily safe. On Thursday morning, the air defenses intercepted all 10 missiles launched at the city, but the three people were killed by the blast caused by those interceptions. And other parts of the country don’t have the same level of protection as the capital. Twenty-three people were killed in a strike on an apartment block in the central Ukrainian city of Uman on April 23, the worst civilian death toll from a single event in recent weeks.

Still, Ukraine’s air defenses have clearly prevented untold damage. When asked what the recent strikes on Kyiv might have looked like without the air defense systems in place, Ignat said, “just Google the photos of the ruined buildings in Kharkiv at the beginning of war.”

Given how often these systems must be used, it’s not surprising that air defense ammunition has been a major source of concern for Ukraine allies and a key component of military aid pledges, including the $300 million security assistance package announced by the White House Wednesday.

Ignat said that Ukraine’s current priority, when it comes to air defense, is the F-16 fighter aircraft, which could be used for intercepting incoming cruise missile salvos. “The next step is Air Defense fighter cover," he said. "Then we will have a full-fledged air defense system that works on time and efficiently.”

The Biden administration recently announced it would allow the American-made fighter jets to be sent to Ukraine and would support an international effort to train Ukrainian pilots to fly them.

For now, Ignat sees no indications that the missile strikes will let up. The May onslaught coincided with a period that saw several setbacks for Moscow: Russia’s spring offensive wound down with little to show for it beyond the capture of the decimated city of Bakhmut; Ukraine received several new packages of western weapons in preparation for a long-planned counteroffensive that may or may not have already begun; and several attacks reached inside Russia, including a recent drone raid on Moscow.

“They see that we are getting stronger, so they want to stop it. They know that once we get Storm Shadow and the planes, it’s all over for them,” he said, referring to the recently-supplied British long-range cruise missiles. “By attacking Kyiv, the Russians plan to break us. The goals have not changed.”