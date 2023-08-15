Wave of Bomb Threats Hit Synagogues Across US, Cause Evacuations on Shabbat

"Trolls" have put two dozen synagogues across the United States on high alert with a series of fake bomb threats and antisemitic phone calls over the past four weekends.

The Anti-Defamation League said Sunday that prayer services at multiple synagogues were disrupted by callers using anti-semitic language, as well as a tactic known as "swatting," which means reporting a fake, serious crime to police so that a SWAT team may show up.

This past weekend saw two California synagogues targeted: Temple Beth Torah in Fremont on Friday and Temple Beth Tikvah in Fullerton on Saturday. It's reported both had to evacuate after phone calls came in with bomb threats.

The ADL believes those responsible are targeting synagogues which livestream services, so that they can watch the reactions.

"The trolls use highly antisemitic language in these calls and appear to have targeted at least 26 synagogues and two ADL offices in 12 states over this time period. They appear to be targeting synagogues that livestream their services," Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO and national director said.

"The ADL Center on Extremism continues to work with law enforcement to determine the source or sources of these troubling and potentially dangerous activities.

"Protecting the ability of Jewish people to observe shabbat in peace is central to the mission of ADL."

Several African-American churches, two ADL offices and a news organization have also fallen victim to the group, the ADL believes.

Around 3,700 anti-semitic incidents were reported by the ADL in 2022 — a 36% increase from the previous year and the highest number since 1979.

Meanwhile the American Jewish Committee found two-thirds of American Jews had seen antisemitic content online or on social media, with that number higher for those under age 30.

In May, the White House announced its National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, which it said included over 100 "meaningful actions" for government agencies and 100 calls to action for federal, state and local governments.

A spokesperson for the FBI told The Messenger that it takes swatting very seriously.

"These threats put innocent people at risk and cause significant fear in the community," the spokesperson said. "We have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat at this time, but we continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners and are actively investigating these dangerous and criminal threats.

"Multiple agencies are working to gather and share information and respond to these threats with a shared goal of keeping the public safe. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

