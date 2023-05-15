The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Watching YouTube Can Make You Depressed: Study

    People under the age of 29 were the most negatively affected, according to researchers.

    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Chris McGrath/Getty Images

    Many people choose to pass their time watching YouTube — the popular video sharing site that provides viewers with hours of content on an endless array of topics. According to a new study, however, there is a dark side to using the platform.

    A team of researchers at the Australian Institute for Suicide Research and Prevention (AISRAP) recently conducted a study which indicated that “frequent users of YouTube have higher levels of loneliness, anxiety, and depression.”

    The study was led by professors Luke Balcome and Diego De Leo from AISRAP and Griffith University’s School of Applied Psychology.

    Among their key findings was that people under the age of 29 were the most negatively affected. People who frequently watched videos about other people’s lives also bore the brunt of negative impacts.

    One aspect of the platform that could be especially problematic, according to researchers, is the YouTube algorithm recommending content related to suicide.

    YouTube does warn viewers that a video could contain references to suicide and self-harm but researchers belives there is more to be done.

    “With vulnerable children and adolescents who engage in high frequency use, there could be value in monitoring and intervention through artificial intelligence,” said Balcome in a Griffith University press release.

