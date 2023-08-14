WATCH: Young Coyote Has Solid Round While Playing With Golf Balls During Group’s Match - The Messenger
WATCH: Young Coyote Has Solid Round While Playing With Golf Balls During Group’s Match

The pup was lying in the shade before it ran after a ball hit in its direction

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
While a group of friends from Massachusetts were out on their weekly golf excursion, a coyote pup joined in on the fun and began playing with some of their balls.Courtesy Dennis Ippolito/WCVB

Every Sunday morning, a group of Massachusetts residents comes together to play golf.

This weekend, however, they encountered an unusual companion on the green: a coyote pup with a love for the game.

Dennis Ippolito and his friends were enjoying their game at the Cedar Glen Golf Course when, to their surprise, a coyote pup emerged from the shade and began to play with their golf balls, as WCVB reported.

Read More

Ippolito's video shows the young coyote initially resting in the shade near one of the balls. But when another ball is hit toward it, the pup quickly springs into action.

The coyote eagerly picks up the ball with its mouth, tossing it playfully and pouncing on it.

After some spirited biting and batting with its paws, the pup retreats to the shade to further gnaw on its newfound toy.

