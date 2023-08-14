WATCH: Young Coyote Has Solid Round While Playing With Golf Balls During Group’s Match

Every Sunday morning, a group of Massachusetts residents comes together to play golf.
This weekend, however, they encountered an unusual companion on the green: a coyote pup with a love for the game.
Dennis Ippolito and his friends were enjoying their game at the Cedar Glen Golf Course when, to their surprise, a coyote pup emerged from the shade and began to play with their golf balls, as WCVB reported.
- Obama Proposes Round of Golf with US Women’s Open Champ Allisen Corpuz
- Golf courses aren’t great for the environment, but they might be the best we can do
- USWNT to Play Sweden in World Cup Round of 16
- Illinois Funeral Home Has a Creepy Mini Golf Course Underneath It
- Red Sox Parent Company Buys Team in Tiger Woods-Backed Golf League
- Women’s Doubles Team Kicked Out of French Open After Ball Hits Ball Girl
Ippolito's video shows the young coyote initially resting in the shade near one of the balls. But when another ball is hit toward it, the pup quickly springs into action.
The coyote eagerly picks up the ball with its mouth, tossing it playfully and pouncing on it.
After some spirited biting and batting with its paws, the pup retreats to the shade to further gnaw on its newfound toy.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Social Media Study Reveals Just 52 Doctors Spread COVID-19 Misinformation to Millions in USTech
- Former Death Row Inmate Who Was Wrongfully Convicted at 17 Wants Mercy for Others Sentenced to DieNews
- WATCH: Bear Runs Onto Football Field in the Middle of PracticeNews
- Man Goes Beserk and Allegedly Assaults Family in Dead of Night Because His Internet Stopped WorkingNews
- AI-Generated Stickers Roll Out for WhatsApp Android Beta TestersTech
- Pittsburgh-Area House Had Water Tank Problems Before Explosion, as All 5 Victims IdentifiedNews
- After One Year, Biden’s Landmark Climate Legislation Has Delivered, Though Uncertainties RemainTech
- Texas Lawsuit Demands Planned Parenthood Return Millions in Medicaid ReimbursementsNews
- Entire Police Department Quits Following Chief’s Resignation in Minnesota TownNews
- 10-Year-Old Boy Found in Trash at Illinois Home Likely Had Been There Since December; Mom ArrestedNews
- China Hides Youth Job Numbers as Unemployment SpikesNews
- Man Shot and Killed by Denver Police Was Holding Marker, Not a KnifeNews