WATCH: Young Coyote Has Solid Round While Playing With Golf Balls During Group’s Match

Every Sunday morning, a group of Massachusetts residents comes together to play golf.

This weekend, however, they encountered an unusual companion on the green: a coyote pup with a love for the game.

Dennis Ippolito and his friends were enjoying their game at the Cedar Glen Golf Course when, to their surprise, a coyote pup emerged from the shade and began to play with their golf balls, as WCVB reported.

Ippolito's video shows the young coyote initially resting in the shade near one of the balls. But when another ball is hit toward it, the pup quickly springs into action.

The coyote eagerly picks up the ball with its mouth, tossing it playfully and pouncing on it.

After some spirited biting and batting with its paws, the pup retreats to the shade to further gnaw on its newfound toy.