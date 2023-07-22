WATCH: Yellow Corp. Trucker Erupts as He Learns He’s Losing Pension at Troubled Company - The Messenger
WATCH: Yellow Corp. Trucker Erupts as He Learns He’s Losing Pension at Troubled Company

Driver is overwhelmed by potential losses after lifetime of work

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
JWPlayer

A video posted to TikTok captures the dramatic meltdown by a long-time truck driver when he learns he's losing his pension at the financially strapped Yellow Corp. transportation operation. (WARNING: Graphic language.)

The company withheld both pension and healthcare payments totaling $50 million as of July 15.

The corporation will be kicked out of the Central States Pension Fund July 23 for failing to make the required payments, The Hill has reported.

The Teamsters union is now threatening to strike as early as Monday over the payments.

“Yellow has failed its workers once again and continues to neglect its responsibilities,” eamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement.

“This corporation’s gross mismanagement is another affront to the livelihoods and well-being of 22,000 Teamsters nationwide," he added.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas on Friday denied Yellow Corp.’s request for an injunction against a work stoppage.

Yellow Corp. managers have said that they plan to pay the pension fund as soon as they can secure financing.

The unidentified worker in the video below expresses his shock at his potential massive losses after a lifetime of work.

It was not immediately clear where the video was taken, though it appears to be in a warehouse. Yellow Corp. is headquartered in Overland, Kansas.

"This is what happens when you tell a driver that has been working for yellow freight for over 30 years that they are no longer going to have a pension," said the caption to the video posted by user "doneright40" TikTok.

Watch it here:

View post on TikTok
