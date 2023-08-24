WATCH: Viral Aerial Footage Shows the Muddy Aftermath of Hurricane Hilary

As clean-up efforts continue following Hurricane Hilary earlier this week, videos depicting flooded valleys and streets swamped with mud have gone viral on social media.

Photographer Brian Blindauer (@thecrazyadventurist) shared two videos of the aftermath he shot on Monday to TikTok that have garnered hundreds of thousands of views each.

One video shows a residential neighborhood in Coachella Valley where the streets are covered in layers of mud. Cars can be seen stuck in the mud with the mess halfway up the side of their wheels.

The same video then cuts to a railroad covered in mud. Only half of a track can be seen as crews work to clean up the mess.

Another video shows drone footage of a flooded golf course. The course's green grass pokes out above the water sparsely but is surrounded by brown, muddy waters. Closer video shows one building halfway submerged in the water as several feet of water fill the structure.

In an aerial view, mud fills the backyard of a home after a retaining wall partially collapsed when tropical storm Hilary moved through the area on August 21, 2023 in Palmdale, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Several users under the videos claiming to be California residents wrote about how shocking the floods were. One user commented, "It's crazy to think that I live here and we are perfectly fine but one street over and it looks like this." Another wrote, "We all laughed until Saturday night. Then it was just prayers for the rain to stop."

KCAL reported that some parts of Coachella Valley received up to 5 feet of mud. The mayor of Palm Springs, Elena Grace Gardner, told the outlet on Monday that at the time, there was no way in or out of the valley due to all the mud and flooding. That was cleared up by the end of the day.

The mud impeded several rescue efforts across Southern California. Some residents had to be rescued by a bulldozer as cars were unable to traverse the inches of mud.

Flood waters from the hurricane reportedly knocked out a bridge near Banning in Riverside County.

No deaths have been reported in relation to the hurricane, however, 10 people were reported to be trapped, and one person was reported missing on Tuesday in Seven Oaks, KCAL reports.