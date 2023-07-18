WATCH: Video Shows Emergency Slide Falling From Chicago-Bound Plane

Newly uncovered video shows the emergency slide of a plane falling from the sky after it was accidentally discharged from a United Airlines flight Monday.
The footage, obtained by ABC 7, captures the slide’s descent, which ended when it hit a home in Chicago’s Northwest Side.
Nobody was injured when the slide landed on Monday afternoon, although resident Patrick Devitt told ABC 7 that it made a “boom” sound upon impact.
It also dented gutters and damaged a few roof shingles at his home.
Maintenance workers at Chicago O'Hare International Airport realized the slide was missing from the Boeing 767 after it safely landed, the Federal Aviation Administration said later Monday.
The flight was arriving from Switzerland with 155 passengers and 10 crew aboard.
Officials are still determining why the slide fell out as it approached its destination.
Monday's mishap occurred a little more than a month after an emergency slide inflated inside a Delta Airlines Boeing 767-300 during an unscheduled landing in Salt Lake City on June 10.
The slide blocked a passageway inside the jumbo jet, according to a photo posted on Twitter by a passenger.
The flight from New York to Los Angeles was interrupted by an unrelated mechanical issue, Delta said in a statement at the time.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews