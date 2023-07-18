WATCH: Video Shows Emergency Slide Falling From Chicago-Bound Plane - The Messenger
WATCH: Video Shows Emergency Slide Falling From Chicago-Bound Plane

Nobody was injured when the slide landed in Northwest Chicago neighborhood but a resident said it made a "boom" on impact

Ben Kesslen
The slide didn’t injure anyone when it crashed into a Chicago neighborhood.PATRICK DEVITT

Newly uncovered video shows the emergency slide of a plane falling from the sky after it was accidentally discharged from a United Airlines flight Monday.

The footage, obtained by ABC 7, captures the slide’s descent, which ended when it hit a home in Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Nobody was injured when the slide landed on Monday afternoon, although resident Patrick Devitt told ABC 7 that it made a “boom” sound upon impact.

It also dented gutters and damaged a few roof shingles at his home.

Maintenance workers at  Chicago O'Hare International Airport realized the slide was missing from the Boeing 767 after it safely landed, the Federal Aviation Administration said later Monday. 

The flight was arriving from Switzerland with 155 passengers and 10 crew aboard.

Officials are still determining why the slide fell out as it approached its destination.

Emergency Slide Falls From Plane Into Residential Neighborhood Near Chicago
Monday's mishap occurred a little more than a month after an emergency slide inflated inside a Delta Airlines Boeing 767-300 during an unscheduled landing in Salt Lake City on June 10.

The slide blocked a passageway inside the jumbo jet, according to a photo posted on Twitter by a passenger.

The flight from New York to Los Angeles was interrupted by an unrelated mechanical issue, Delta said in a statement at the time.

