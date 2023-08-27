WATCH: Video Shows Scenes of Brutal Mass Shooting at Jacksonville Store

Law enforcement authorities have released chilling video footage at the Florida Dollar General store where 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter killed 3 Black people Saturday in what the local sheriff has called a "disgusting," "racially motivated" mass shooting.

One of the victims killed by Palmeter was shot in her car just as the gunman was entering the store, said Sheriff T.K. Waters, who discussed the video at a press conference on Sunday.

Palmeter’s second victim was shot to death inside the store, and a third was killed moments later. Palmeter then took his own life.

Waters shared some of the footage from the store's surveillance cameras around the 7:53 mark in the video of the press conference posted by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (below).

Waters identified the three killed, all Black people, as 52-year-old Angela Michelle Carr, who was in her car when she was killed; 19-year-old A.J. Laguerre, a store employee who was killed as he tried to flee, and 29-year-old Jerrald Gallion who was killed as he entered the store to shop with his girlfriend.

Palmeter used both an AR-15 rifle and a Glock handgun in the shooting, Waters said.

Palmeter first fired 11 shots into Carr’s vehicle through the windshield and then moved on to the store, the sheriff recounted.

One of the victims killed by Palmeter was shot in her car as the gunman entered the store, according to Sheriff T.K. Waters Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Shoppers could be seen running after Laguerre was killed. Palmeter then shot at the people fleeing, but missed.

He chased them but then returned to the store to kill Gallion who had just walked through the doorway.

Palmeter then entered the store’s office and sent a text message to his father, telling him to break into his room at the home he shared with his parents so his father could find his manifestos, a suicide note and a will.

Palmeter used both an AR-15 rifle and a Glock handgun in the shooting Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Waters characterized the writings as "disgusting" and racist. Palmeter addressed the manifesto to his family, the media and federal law enforcement.

“The manifesto is, quite frankly, the diary of a mad man,” Waters said Sunday.

“He was just completely irrational. But with irrational thoughts, he knew what he was doing. He was 100% lucid," added Waters, who said the previous day that Palmeter "hated Black people."

Ryan Palmeter Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

Police arrived 11 minutes after the shooting began, and Palmeter took his own life.

Waters said Palmeter acted "completely alone," and very specifically was out to kill Black people.

The sheriff noted that Palmeter’s rifle was adorned with Nazi swastikas, a popular symbol with American white supremacists.