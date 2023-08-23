Watch: United Airlines Pilot Flies With Flight Attendant Mom for First Time

A pilot's heartwarming announcement has gone viral after he shared that one of the flight attendants onboard was his mother.

On a United Airlines flight from Washington to Madrid, pilot Cole Doss shared with the passengers that it was the first time in his two years with the airline that he'd been on the same flight as his mom.

"She's been one of my biggest supporters in life and career in becoming a pilot ever since my very first flight lesson," Doss said.

Cole's mom has been a flight attendant at United for more than 45 years, and she received a well-deserved round of applause from the passengers while her son told her how much he means to her.

"I'm especially honored and excited to be able to fly her for the first time today," Doss continued. "To my mom, I love you. And to everyone on board, welcome aboard our family-friendly skies."