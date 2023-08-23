Watch: United Airlines Pilot Flies With Flight Attendant Mom for First Time

A pilot's heartwarming announcement has gone viral after he shared that one of the flight attendants onboard was his mother.
On a United Airlines flight from Washington to Madrid, pilot Cole Doss shared with the passengers that it was the first time in his two years with the airline that he'd been on the same flight as his mom.
"She's been one of my biggest supporters in life and career in becoming a pilot ever since my very first flight lesson," Doss said.
Cole's mom has been a flight attendant at United for more than 45 years, and she received a well-deserved round of applause from the passengers while her son told her how much he means to her.
"I'm especially honored and excited to be able to fly her for the first time today," Doss continued. "To my mom, I love you. And to everyone on board, welcome aboard our family-friendly skies."
- American Airlines Plane Turns Around After Passenger Calls Flight Attendant ‘Waiter’: Reports
- Pilots, Flight Attendants Unions Slam United Airlines CEO for ‘Deflecting Blame’ for Delays Onto FAA
- American Airlines Flight Attendants Will Vote on Whether to Strike
- Passenger Hits Flight Attendant with Intercom Phone on Denver to Tampa Flight
- Airline Faces Backlash Over Policy to Suspend ‘Overweight’ Flight Attendants
- Plane Rerouted After Passenger Attacks Flight Attendant
- Mailman Rescues Kitten, Wins $717K in the Lottery on Same DayNews
- Connections Word Game Joins Wordle And Spelling Bee on The NYT Games AppTech
- School Principal, Another Family Displaced After New Jersey Man Accused of Setting Fires Was Looking for Those Who Were ‘Cyber-Attacking’ Him: PoliceNews
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Laughter Is the Best Medicine for Your Heart, Study FindsNews
- Experts Rip ‘Fatal Errors’ in Princeton Study Claiming Strip Clubs, Escorts Cut Sex Crimes 13%News
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- Guard Acted Like Marvel Superhero Black Panther in Scaring Off Dollar General Shooter: University PresidentNews