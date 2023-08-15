WATCH: Unarmed Worshiper Body-Slams Terrorist Attacking Iranian Mosque - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

WATCH: Unarmed Worshiper Body-Slams Terrorist Attacking Iranian Mosque

Good Samaritan rushes gunman, disarming him with bare hands

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

With one dead, eight wounded, and dozens more in panicked flight, an unarmed worshiper body-slammed a rampaging gunman to the floor inside a prominent Iranian shrine Sunday night.

Bystander footage catches moment terrorist is disarmed while shooting inside mosque.
Bystander footage catches moment terrorist is disarmed while shooting inside mosque.IRNA

In gripping footage released Tuesday by the state-owned IRNA news agency, the unidentified hero rushes at the attacker and sends his assault rifle flying in the collision. 

In the space of seconds, the gunman, wearing a black and white t-shirt with his long hair under a black cap, hears the man’s approach and turns to raise his weapon – but is bowled over by the anonymous samaritan. He was carrying eight magazines holding 240 bullets when he was disarmed, officials said.

The “terrorist” was arrested, Yadollah Bouali, the provincial commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told local media.

Officials haven’t revealed a motive for the Sunday night attack on the Shah Cheragh mosque in the northern city of Shiraz. 

The mosque, which draws Shiite pilgrims to the tomb of a prominent early member of the faith, was attacked in October 2022 by a lone gunman who killed 13 people and wounded 40 before police shot him down. 
The Islamic State claimed credit for that attack. Sunni Islamist extremists view Shiite Muslims as apostates.

The attacker on Sunday fired 11 times before the bystander took him down. Four people were shot, one fatally, and five others appear to have been injured in the stampede to escape.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.