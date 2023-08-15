WATCH: Unarmed Worshiper Body-Slams Terrorist Attacking Iranian Mosque

With one dead, eight wounded, and dozens more in panicked flight, an unarmed worshiper body-slammed a rampaging gunman to the floor inside a prominent Iranian shrine Sunday night.

Bystander footage catches moment terrorist is disarmed while shooting inside mosque. IRNA

In gripping footage released Tuesday by the state-owned IRNA news agency, the unidentified hero rushes at the attacker and sends his assault rifle flying in the collision.

In the space of seconds, the gunman, wearing a black and white t-shirt with his long hair under a black cap, hears the man’s approach and turns to raise his weapon – but is bowled over by the anonymous samaritan. He was carrying eight magazines holding 240 bullets when he was disarmed, officials said.



The “terrorist” was arrested, Yadollah Bouali, the provincial commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told local media.



Officials haven’t revealed a motive for the Sunday night attack on the Shah Cheragh mosque in the northern city of Shiraz.

The mosque, which draws Shiite pilgrims to the tomb of a prominent early member of the faith, was attacked in October 2022 by a lone gunman who killed 13 people and wounded 40 before police shot him down.

The Islamic State claimed credit for that attack. Sunni Islamist extremists view Shiite Muslims as apostates.

The attacker on Sunday fired 11 times before the bystander took him down. Four people were shot, one fatally, and five others appear to have been injured in the stampede to escape.