    WATCH: TV Meteorologist Stunned as Pigeon Flies Into Camera Shot

    "From my vantage point, I thought it was going to land on my head," meteorologist Chelsea Ambriz said.

    Nick Gallagher
    NBC6/Screenshot

    A meteorologist was startled when a pigeon flew directly into a live shot of Florida's Hollywood Beach during a Sunday morning newscast.

    Miami's NBC6 caught the disruption live on the air.

    Meteorologist Chelsea Ambriz had been describing seaweed buildup along the shoreline when a pigeon suddenly approached the camera, which was projecting the shot on a screen behind her.

    "I wasn't expecting the bird to come, and from my vantage point, I thought it was going to land on my head," Ambriz told NBC6.

    "My natural reaction was to duck," she added. "Then, in a nanosecond, you start thinking 'you're on TV, you're at work, keep going, keep going.'"

