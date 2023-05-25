WATCH: TV Meteorologist Stunned as Pigeon Flies Into Camera Shot

A meteorologist was startled when a pigeon flew directly into a live shot of Florida's Hollywood Beach during a Sunday morning newscast.

Miami's NBC6 caught the disruption live on the air.

Meteorologist Chelsea Ambriz had been describing seaweed buildup along the shoreline when a pigeon suddenly approached the camera, which was projecting the shot on a screen behind her.

"I wasn't expecting the bird to come, and from my vantage point, I thought it was going to land on my head," Ambriz told NBC6.

"My natural reaction was to duck," she added. "Then, in a nanosecond, you start thinking 'you're on TV, you're at work, keep going, keep going.'"

