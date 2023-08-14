WATCH: Tourist Walks Across Rome’s Trevi Fountain to Fill Water Bottle - The Messenger
WATCH: Tourist Walks Across Rome’s Trevi Fountain to Fill Water Bottle

Witnesses said it was very clear that what the woman did was 'not allowed' thanks to the signs around the landmark

Elizabeth Urban
Visitors, locals, and employees alike were baffled as they watched a female tourist step onto and walk across Rome's Trevi Fountain to fill up her water bottle.

In the video posted to TikTok on July 18, a woman in a blue shirt and cap fills a clear water bottle while standing on rocks inside the fountain. Once she finishes, she makes her way back across stones when a security guard blows their whistle and walks toward her.

A female tourist in a blue shirt and cap and white pants climbs the Trevi Fountain in Rome to fill up her clear water bottle.
A female tourist is seen climbing stones in the Trevi Fountain in Rome to fill up her water bottle. She was escorted away by a security guard shortly after exiting the fountain.Lex Jones/perrinebridge/TikTok
The guard flags down the woman once she gets out of the fountain and speaks with her. Moments later, the woman is escorted away by the guard.

As reported by Yahoo! News, visitor Lex Jones, who posted the video, told Storyful, "I was just like, 'Wow, this is crazy,' so I started videoing it."

She explained that "there were signs all over saying that's not allowed."

The woman appeared very confused when she was approached by the guard. Jones told Storyful that the woman “kept trying to explain her side and didn’t really understand why she was in trouble.”

It is unknown if the tourist was fined or cited for the incident.

