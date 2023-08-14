WATCH: Tourist Walks Across Rome’s Trevi Fountain to Fill Water Bottle
Witnesses said it was very clear that what the woman did was 'not allowed' thanks to the signs around the landmark
Visitors, locals, and employees alike were baffled as they watched a female tourist step onto and walk across Rome's Trevi Fountain to fill up her water bottle.
In the video posted to TikTok on July 18, a woman in a blue shirt and cap fills a clear water bottle while standing on rocks inside the fountain. Once she finishes, she makes her way back across stones when a security guard blows their whistle and walks toward her.
The guard flags down the woman once she gets out of the fountain and speaks with her. Moments later, the woman is escorted away by the guard.
As reported by Yahoo! News, visitor Lex Jones, who posted the video, told Storyful, "I was just like, 'Wow, this is crazy,' so I started videoing it."
She explained that "there were signs all over saying that's not allowed."
The woman appeared very confused when she was approached by the guard. Jones told Storyful that the woman “kept trying to explain her side and didn’t really understand why she was in trouble.”
It is unknown if the tourist was fined or cited for the incident.
